India vs South Africa, 3rd ODI live: Jemimah Rodrigues dismissed in first over after SA opt to bowl
Updates from the third ODI between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
9.00 am: Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues (in need of runs) walk out to the middle, Shabnim Ismail starts off.
Team news from India: Mithali Raj and Co are unchanged from the 2nd ODI.
India: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Punam Raut, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Sushma Verma (wicket-keeper), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav.
Team news from CSA: Sekhukhune, Bosch, Shangase and Jafta are in. Mlaba, de Klerk, Luus (illness) and Chetty (injury in warm-up) miss out.
South Africa XI: Ayabonga Khaka, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt (C), Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Lizelle Lee, Anneke Bosch, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.
Team news: Big update from the South African camp is that the visitors are without their captain Sune Luus today. Laura Wolvaardt is leading the side.
TOSS: South Africa have won the toss and will be bowling first, just as in the first ODI. India will have their task cut out to put up a better total on board. (Update via Cricket South Africa)
We should have the toss update soon from Lucknow.
08.27 am: Third ODI preview: After solid recovery from defeat, India aim to build on momentum against SA
08.25 am: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the second One Day International between India and South Africa in Lucknow. The series is level 1-1 after two rather one-sided wins for the respective sides.
With South Africa making the most of India’s rustiness in the first ODI to register a 8-wicket win, the tables were almost exactly reversed on Tuesday. India bounced back to register a 9-wicket win. In both matches, the team winning the toss and opting to bowl controlled the proceedings at Ekana Stadium. From a neutral perspective, it can be said that both teams have not played their best cricket simultaneously and once that happens, the contest will be a close one.
Before we look ahead, here’s how the second ODI unfolded.
