Mumbai won the Vijay Hazare Trophy after an impressive six-wicket win over Uttar Pradesh in the final.

Aditya Tare’s unbeaten century helped Mumbai chase down a stiff target of 313 after the in-form Prithvi Shaw gave Mumbai an explosive start to their innings.

All Mumbai batsmen contributed during the run chase but Tare’s innings of 118 from 107 deliveries proved to be the difference.

Earlier, Madhav Kaushik’s 158 had put UP in a formidable position in the first innings after thet posted 312 in their 50 overs.

However, apart from Samarth Singh and Akshdeep Nath who both scored fifties, no batsmen got going thus allowing Mumbai to restrict UP to a total that was well within their range.

Shaw who has been in splendid form for Mumbai laid the platform for another victory as he smashed ten fours and four sixes in his swashbuckling knock.

However, Tare took over after Mumbai had lost two wickets in six overs and never looked back.

It was Mumbai’s fourth triumph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and their second in last three years. Only Tamil Nadu has won the title more times (5) than Mumbai who shrugged off a disappointing campaign in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy to get back to winning ways.