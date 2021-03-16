India vs England, 3rd T20I Live: Rahul, Rohit, Kishan dismissed in powerplay
Follow live updates from the third T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
Fearless youth and veteran guile: How Kohli, Kishan took India to an easy in second T20I
Follow our full coverage of the England tour here.
Live updates
After 11 overs, India are 62/3 (Virat Kohli 18, Rishabh Pant 23)
Vintage Kohli! Jordan pitches it short of a good length and the right-hander flicks it over the infield to the mid-wicket fence for four. Brilliant use of the wrists. Seven runs from that over.
After 10 overs, India are 55/3 (Virat Kohli 14, Rishabh Pant 20)
Two fours for Pant! The left-hander decides to go after the leg-spinner of Rashid and gives India a much-needed push. The fist four was a fine sweep and the next one was driven over cover.
After 9 overs, India are 44/3 (Virat Kohli 13, Rishabh Pant 10)
Stokes concedes six runs in his second over too. India will need to pick up the run-rate soon. It’s a tough position to be in but someone will need to take chances.
After 8 overs, India are 38/3 (Virat Kohli 11, Rishabh Pant 7)
Shot! Kohli steps out and hits one from Rashid straight back for four. Good over for India.
A powerplay to forget for India. They are 24/3. Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant have a big job on their hands.
After 5.2 overs, India are 24/3 – Ishan Kishan is gone!
WICKET! Chris Jordan joins the attack and strikes immediately! Ishan Kishan attempts a pull but gets a top-edge, Jos Buttler runs behind and takes a good catch. India are in serious trouble now. England’s pacers have brought the heat tonight!
After 5 overs, India are 24/2 (Ishan Kishan 4, Virat Kohli 4)
Shot! Kohli gets off the mark in glorious fashion with a picture-perfect cover-drive for four. His team needs a big knock from him tonight.
After 4.4 overs, India are 20/2 – Rohit Sharma is gone!
WICKET! Mark Wood has his second as India lose the big wicket of Rohit Sharma. The second Indian batsmen to be beaten for pace. He hit a four straight back earlier in the over but gloved a pull this time and Jofra Archer took a simple catch at short-fine. India are in trouble as skipper Virat Kohli walks out.
After 4 overs, India are 16/1 (Rohit Sharma 11, Ishan Kishan 4)
First four for India but it’s a streaky one as Rohit gets an inside edge to the fine-leg fence. Archer is bowling with great pace and along with Wood, he is making the most of the green tinge on the pitch.
After 2.3 overs, India are 7/1 – KL Rahul is gone!
WICKET! KL Rahul is out for a duck for a second game straight! Superb bowling from Mark Wood, he generates serious pace immediately and beats Rahul’s defence to rattle the stumps. It was a nothing shot from the right-hander, looks woefully out of form.
After 2 overs, India are 6/0 (Rohit Sharma 5, KL Rahul 0)
Top first over from Archer! The right-arm quick generates good pace and beats Rahul’s bat with a cutter. The pitch has a bit of grass on it and is likely to test the Indian batsmen.
After 1.1 overs, India are 5/0 (Rohit Sharma 5, KL Rahul 0)
DROPPED! Oh dear, Archer has dropped a fairly simple return catch and Rohit survives! The right-hander checked his shot and the ball looped back gently but Archer was seemed to be taken by surprise.
Jofra Archer with the new ball from the other end.
After 1 over, India are 5/0 (Rohit Sharma 4, KL Rahul 0)
Quiet first over from Rashid. A couple of twos on the leg side for Rohit. Not much turn for the leg-spinner first up.
7.00 pm: Right, the players are out on the field and we’re ready for play! KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are opening the batting for India. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid has the new ball in hand for England. Here we go!
6.57 pm: Important game for KL Rahul tonight.
6.54 pm: Ishan Kishan, after his exploits in the second T20I, said he is keen to keep learning from skipper Virat Kohli. Read his interview here.
6.38 pm: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.
England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
6.34 pm: Virat Kohli says India would’ve preferred to bowl first too. The hosts have one change: Rohit Sharma replaces Suryakumar Yadav. Ishan Kishan to bat at No 3. England also have one change: Mark Wood returns in place of Tom Curran.
6.31 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss and England will BOWL first!
6.28 pm: The remaining three T20Is in Ahmedabad will be played without crowds due to the rise in Covid-19 cases. Read all about this here.
6.15 pm: Hello and welcome to live updates from the third T20 International between India and England in Ahmedabad.
After suffering a heavy defeat in the series opener, India bounced back strongly to square things up thanks to skipper Virat Kohli and debutant Ishan Kishan’s brilliant partnership in the second T20I. The hosts will now be keen to take the lead as Eoin Morgan and Co aim to fight back.