India skipper Virat Kohli played the finisher’s role to great effect to help resurrect his team’s batting performance after a wobbly start in the third T20 International in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Kohli’s magnificence overshadowed an otherwise ordinary batting performance as India recovered from a difficult situation to manage a decent 156/6 against England.

Skipper Kohli (77 not out, 46 balls) picked opposition’s hostile fast bowler Mark Wood (3/31 in 4 overs) for some special treatment in the 18th over with some believe-it-or-not batting that changed the course of the innings after England put India under the pump at 86/5.

Wood’s thunderbolts at 90 plus miles per hour found the other Indian batsmen in considerable discomfort. He bowled fast and straight, mixing the well disguised short pitched stuff to get them into a tangle.

But against Kohli, he found little joy. The Indian captain hit back-to-back sixes during a phase of glorious batting that saw him score 49 off 17 balls. The shot of the night was a straight six off Wood, which made the bowler take his time to finish the over.

After back-to-back ducks in international cricket (in the last Test and the first T20I), he has now scored back-to-back fifties.

Virat Kohli's innings:



First 28 runs: 29 balls

Next 49 runs: 17 balls



77* off 46 balls with some phenomenal shots! #INDvENGhttps://t.co/6u7f5az0FP pic.twitter.com/tYb2zYPr7Z — The Field (@thefield_in) March 16, 2021

This has been a masterclass from Virat Kohli. If you're a young batsman anywhere in the world, watch this innings again but with a notebook and a pen. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/VjKQcdWzmj — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 16, 2021

What looked like a 120 total for #TeamIndia turned to 150 odd due to the sheer brilliance of King @imVkohli !I think this might one of the few times when @hardikpandya7 played second fiddle in a partnership! Thoroughly enjoyed the knock & those back 2 back 6s! #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/FiaoZNPqBd — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) March 16, 2021

Kohli makes 77* from 46. India's next-best was Pant's 25 from 20. Quite an innings. England will need 157 for a 2-1 lead. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) March 16, 2021

This is filth from Kohli. The way he manoeuvres the ball into space using his wrists/hands is T20 genius. Run a ball until he was about 25 and now we’ve seen how valuable that time at the crease was. — Charles Dagnall (@CharlesDagnall) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli 49 runs in 17 balls during the death overs.

The highest he has made during the death overs in T20Is.#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 16, 2021

King Kohli 🔥 what a finish to his innings! Today: 77*, last match 73*. Scoring desperately needed runs. At over 10 india was 55-3, they finish 156-5. Class is permanent. He’s baadshah for a reason. 👑🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 16, 2021

An out of form Virat is better than 90% of the in-form batsmen in the world#IndvEng — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 16, 2021

virat's made the ticket holders for today feel even worse #INDvENG — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 16, 2021

Best finisher in international cricket?



Virat Kohli when he makes it to the death overs 🤷‍♀️#INDvENG — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) March 16, 2021

That was special from Kohli. 49 of his last 17 balls.

Garza Garza Sher Garza#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/RwwhRY3lrA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 16, 2021

Spectacular stuff from Virat. Knows exactly how to pace an innings. Those flicks he hits are just so beautiful. Skill & strength. Maybe my favourite #ViratKohli shot!

Come on India let’s get this game now!#INDvENG — Saiyami Kher (@SaiyamiKher) March 16, 2021

That innings from @imVkohli had #GOAT all over it 👏🏿 game on #INDvENG — Alex Tudor (@alextudorcoach) March 16, 2021

Virat

first 29 Balls 28 Runs

Next 17 Balls 49 Runs ... 77 off 46, SR 167.39

Other batsmen 70 off 74, SR 94.60. Enough said. #INDvENG #KingKohli — Hemang Badani (@hemangkbadani) March 16, 2021

Terrific batting by Kohli. Knowing Wood would ball back of length, sat back and pulled him for a six. Wood pitches it up next ball, gets driven down the ground. Waits on the backfoot for the next ball to glides it past the back footbackward point.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 16, 2021

Virat Kohli run rate in this innings:



0-10 balls faced - 6.60

11-20 balls faced - 6.00

21-30 balls faced - 6.60

31-40 balls faced - 20.40#IndvEng — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 16, 2021

Special from Kohli. We've seen so much of him and yet,this was jaw-dropping — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 16, 2021

Way Kohli is going, if stadium was even half full, permanent ear damage was on cards. #INDvENG — cricBC (@cricBC) March 16, 2021

You cannot bat better on this pitch than Kohli is here. A superb return to form over the last couple of games. #INDvENG — Adam Collins (@collinsadam) March 16, 2021