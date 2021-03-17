India vs South Africa, 5th ODI live: Bosch falls after 96-run stand with Du Preez, visitors on top
Updates from the fifth and final ODI of the series between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
Batting first, India finished with 188/9 (Mithali Raj 79* off 104)
Live updates
South Africa 131/5 after 36.2 overs: WICKET! Another wicket for Gayakwad and another catch for Mithali! Du Preez tried to whip it to the leg side but got a leading edge to mid-off. The right-hander departs for a classy 57 off 100. India are still in this!
South Africa 129/4 after 36 overs: Jhulan Goswami returns to the attack and concedes three runs in his eighth over. SA need 60 off 84.
South Africa 123/4 after 33.5 overs: WICKET! Prathyusha has her first international wicket as Bosch sweep a low full-toss to mid-wicket and Mithali takes a fine catch. The end of a fine, 96-run partnership for SA. Bosch walks back for 58 off 60.
South Africa 123/3 after 33.4 overs: Fifty for Anne Bosch too! She gets there in 67 balls. What an asset she has been for SA in the middle order in this series.. Has looked in complete control today. She hits another four with a superb sweep off Prathyusha.
South Africa 112/3 after 32 overs: Back-to-back fifties for Mignon du Preez. The right-hander gets there in 85 balls. Another fine and potentially match-winning knock from the senior pro.
South Africa 104/3 after 30 overs: The HUNDRED comes up for South Africa. Hemalatha is hit for another cracking boundary by Bosch and she moves to 45. Du Preeez also on 45 as their rebuilding job gains momentum. If they can keep this up till the Batting Powerplay, they will put South Africa right on the threshold.
South Africa 93/3 after 29 overs: Prathyusha brought back from the other end, and gives away just 4 singles.
South Africa 93/3 after 28 overs: Hemalatha comes back into the attack and Bosch looks to release the mounting pressure, hitting a much-needed boundary off the backfoot. Seven runs off the over
South Africa 86/3 after 27 overs: Veterans Goswami and Gayakwad keeping the scoring rate in check with only 9 runs coming in the last 5 overs. The required rate is still just under 5 but every tight over builds up pressure.
South Africa 81/3 after 25 overs: Jhulan Goswami comes into the account and gives away just a run. Rajeshwari Gayakwad then gives away just two to stem the run flow a little.
South Africa 78/3 after 23 overs: Left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad, who took two wickets and bowled three straight maidens at the start of the innings, returns to the attack and concedes just a single in her fourth over.
That’s the 50-run partnership between Mignon du Preez and Anneke Bosch, coming off 71 balls. An excellent rebuilding job from the two!
South Africa 77/3 after 22 overs: This has been a good comeback by young Prathyusha after being hit for two fours in her first over in international cricket. Bosch hits her for another four but the leg-spinner beat her bat with a beauty earlier in the over.
Jemimah Rodrigues took a stunning catch to get rid of Laura Wolvaardt:
South Africa 63/3 after 19 overs: DROPPED! Hemalatha tosses it up, Bosch tries to sweep it from well outside off and get the under-edge of the bat, but keeper Sushma Verma doesn’t hold on to the catch. That should’ve been taken. She went at the ball with hard hands.
South Africa 58/3 after 18 overs: Top batting from Anne Bosch! Debutant leg-spinner Challuru Prathyusha joins the attack and bowls a good first ball to strike the pad, but the right-hander steps out twice to hit it over mid-off and pick up two fours.
South Africa 50/3 after 17 overs: Good shot from Bosch! The right-hander steps out to Hemalatha and hits it over mid-wicket for four. But the off-spinner does well to concede just a single off the other five balls.
South Africa 45/3 after 16 overs: Monica Patel gets a painful blow on her foot as Anne Bosch drives one back powerfully, but the left-arm pacer comes back to finish a good, tight over.
South Africa 42/3 after 15 overs: Just a single each in the last two overs bowled by Patel and Hemalatha. Both du Preez and Anne Bosch are being tested here. Time for a drinks break.
South Africa 39/3 after 13 overs: Welcome runs for SA as Hemalatha drops it short and du Preez cuts it for four.
South Africa 27/3 after 10.2 overs: WICKET! What a ball from Dayalan Hemalatha! The perfect off-spinner’s dismissal and Sune Luus is clean bowled. India have surely pushed South Africa into a corner now.
South Africa 27/2 after 10 overs: Good second over from left-arm pacer Monica Patel, just two singles from it.
South Africa 25/2 after 9 overs: Shot! That was simply stunning from Mignon du Preez. Jhulan Goswami bowled it wide and the right-hander drove it gloriously off the front foot for four.
South Africa 17/2 after 8 overs: This time Luus crunches one through cover for four. Patel bowled her first ball full and wide, the right-hander played a wonderful stroke off the front foot.
Monica Patel has replaced Rajeshwari Gayakwad in the attack.
South Africa 12/2 after 7 overs: Another fine stroke for four from du Preez. Goswami errs in length and the right-hander cuts it for four. The senior pacer was livid with herself.
South Africa 8/2 after 6 overs: Rajeshwari Gayakwad is bowling with a wonderful rhythm. The left-arm spinner doesn’t get a wicket in her third over but bowls a maiden to Sune Luus.
South Africa 8/2 after 5 overs: Shot! SA get their first boundary as Mignon du Preez plays a lovely cover-drive on the rise off Jhulan Goswami.
South Africa 3/2 after 3.3 overs: WICKET! What a start this is for Rajeshwari Gayakwad! The left-arm spinner has got her second wicket in her second over. Lara Goodall tried to work the ball across but was struck in front and the umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger.
South Africa 3/1 after 3 overs: Another tight over from Jhulan Goswami, just two runs from it. India need to keep chipping away, though. SA have Sune Luus and Lara Goodall at the crease.
South Africa 1/1 after 1.5 overs: WICKET! Rajeshwari Gayakwad has struck in her first over and the dangerous Laura Wolvaardt is out for a duck! Superb catch from substitute Jemimah Rodrigues in the slips. The ball turned and bounced and the right-hander edged the cut shot.
South Africa 1/0 after 1 over: Good start from Jhulan Goswami – six dot balls and a wide from the first over. Skipper Sune Luus plays it out watchfully.
The players are back on the field and we’re ready for play. South Africa need 189 to win. Jhulan Goswami has the new ball. Here we go!
INNINGS BREAK: Mithali Raj top scores with an anchoring innings but not much else to cheer about for the hosts.
Mithali Raj: 79* off 104 balls
Rest of the lineup: 94 off 193 balls
INNINGS BREAK: India finish on 188/9, with Mithali Raj unbeaten on 79 off 104 balls. South Africa need 189 in 50 overs to win the series 4-1.
END OF INDIA’S INNINGS: A 7-ball duck for Rajeshwari Gayakwad while Mithali Raj watched on from the other end. Harmanpreet Kaur, not surprisingly, will remain retired hurt as there is no reason to risk her fitness with the T20Is coming up. India finish 188/9 after 49.3 overs.
India 187/8 after 49 overs: South Africa’s ground fielding has been simply outstanding throughout the series as another boundary is saved to keep Mithali in check. A bit of a gift in that over from an otherwise excellent de Klerk. Four wides.
India 179/8 after 48 overs: Gayakwad is the latest batting partner for Mithali who might have liked to keep more of the strike in that over instead of taking a single off the second ball.
Over 46.6: WICKET! OH dear. Prayusha was almost run out off the first ball she faced but she is eventually still run out as Mithali tried to retain strike, a bullet direct hit from du Preez. India 176/8.
Over 46.1: WICKET! Monia Patel perishes while trying to go for runs. It was a short ball from de Klerk, and it rushed the leftie into a false shot. Third wicket for the medium pacer and that brings in debutant C Pratyusha to the crease.
India 173/6 after 46 overs: A lovely drive over mid off by Mithali off de Klerk followed by a well-timed cut shot by Monica Patel off Shangase means India is keeping a decent rate despite the fall of wickets.
Over 43.3: WICKET! It was a matter of time before Goswami went for a big hit but she does not connect. Sekhukhune is delighted after taking a catch at long on, Shangase with the wicket. 158/6 after 43.3 overs
India 157/5 after 41 overs: A boundary in Ismail’s over for Mithali who moves into the 60s.
STAT: They have played together for so long at the international level but today is just the 16th partnership in ODIs between Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami
India 149/5 after 41 overs: A dropped catch by the keeper gives Goswami a reprieve in that over. Ismail the unlucky bowler.
India 148/5 after 40 overs: A four from Raj off the first ball and a four from Goswami off the last ball makes it a decent final over of Powerplay. 16 runs and 2 wickets in the last 5 overs, 9 of them coming in the final over off Bosch.
India 139/5 after 39 overs: WICKET! De Klerk has her second as Sushma Verma is out on a 10-ball duck. She is caught LBW as she misses the line. Jhulan Goswami the new bat in.
But it’s another good over for South Africa in the Powerplay, 1 run and a wicket off it.
India 138/4 after 38 overs: FIFTY for Mithali Raj! Comes of 78 balls. The captain continues to deliver for India in what has been a landmark series for her. It’s her second half-century of the series and 55th overall. She has anchored the Indian batting after sending herself lower down the order and still coming in at her usual time due to the quick wickets.
However, that single is the only run off the over, with Verma yet to get off the mark.
India 137/4 after 37 overs: The Batting Powerplay strikes! Nadine de Klerk gets her first wicket as Hemalatha is caught behind on 2 off 15. The hesitancy was evident, given it’s her first match of the series, and she pokes at the ball.
Sushma Verma the new bat in.
India 134/3 after 36 overs: It’s time for the batting Powerplay. No Harmanpreet to exploit it sadly, after building a base. Onus on Raj and Hemalatha to make the most of it.
Kapp bowls her last over and gives away just 2 runs off it, finishes on 1/25.
India 131/3 after 34 overs: Couple of sedate overs for India as new batter Hemalatha settles in. South Africa have brought back Kapp into the attack in the hope of pressing the advantage.
Oh dear, Harmanpreet Kaur has gone off the field during the drinks break. Possible cramps or some injury with her leg as she looked uncomfortable and couldn’t quite stand up. She was batting on 30 off 55.
Dayalan Hemalatha has replaced her.
Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur have the highest 50+ partnerships for India now, overtaking Mithali and Anjum Chopra’s 13.
India 115/3 after 30 overs: A wonderful shot from Mithali fetches her a boundary as she moves into 30s. She seems to enjoy batting against Shangase’s spin.
India 104/3 after 28 overs: That’s the 50-run partnership between captain Mithali and deputy Harmanpreet, coming off 95 balls as they cautiously rebuilt after the quick fall of wickets. They have set the platform well after a swap in batting positions with very little effect.
India 100/3 after 27 overs: The 100 comes up for India, in the 27th over. It took 95 balls to go from 50 to 100, after the double strike after the first 50. Mithali Raj gets a four off a full toss for India’s first boundary in 24 balls as the partnership nears 50.
India 90/3 after 25 overs: At the halfway mark, India’s captain and vice captain have built a cautious partnership to steady the ship after the top order fell early.
India 88/3 after 23 overs: Tumi Sekhukhune comes back and this time, Mithali Raj gets a boundary off the over. Harmanpreet, meanwhile, getting some attention from the physio.
India 82/3 after 22 overs: A cracking shot from Harmanpreet, down on her knees and punching it through covers. The fielder got it it but it slips through and races away to the boundary anyway. She is showing intent and with the extra time she has been today, she is looking to make it count.
India 74/3 after 20 overs: Anneke Bosch comes in and gives away just 1 run in her first over. It’s been a rough 10 overs for India, from 40/1 after the Powerplay.
India 73/3 after 19 overs: SIX! Mithali Raj injects some life into the innings with the first maximum. Comes down the track to the spin of Shangase and lofts it down the ground, the balling landing bang on the ropes.
In the next over, Harmanpreet gets going against de Klerk with a boundary. These should bring some momentum to the Indian innings.
India 60/3 after 17 overs: Shabnim Ismail is back into the attack South Africa continue to build the pressure with tight overs. India have scored just 8 runs in the last 25 balls.
India 57/3 after 15 overs: South Arica have reigned in India’s batting and how. Five runs and a wicket off the last three overs as captain Mithali and vice captain Harmanpreet now look to rebuild the innings.
India 53/3 after 13 overs: Wickets is back-to-back for South Africa!
Harmanpreet Kaur walks in at No 4 for India, not Mithali Raj. But the captain has to walk in just a ball later as Tumi Sekhukhune gets Smriti Mandhana off her second ball. Mignon du Preez takes a superb, diving catch at the boundary line as the opener holes it out on 18 off 30.
From 52/1 to 53/3 with the two most settled batters this series dismissed in back-to-back overs.
India 52/2 after 12 overs: Spin comes into the attack with Nondumiso Shangase and Smriti Mandhana gets the boundary she has been looking for off the fourth ball and brings up the 50 for India.
But the partnership is broken right after, as Shangase gets Punam Raut out cheaply after. She goes for a paddle sweep off the spinner and hits it straight to the fielder at short fine leg. After three straight fifty-plus scores, Raut is out for just 10 off 18 balls in the final match.
India 40/1 after 10 overs: A cautious but good start for India in the Powerplay. The highest opening partnership in the series, even as Mandhana looks more sedate by her standards, with 11 off 24 balls. Perhaps a sign she aims to bat deep into the innings today.
India 35/1 after 9 overs: Maiden over from Nadine de Klerk to Smriti Mandhana.
India 35/1 after 8 overs: Punam Raut gets off the mark with a boundary... drives through point and a misfield gives her a solid start. Despite the loss, it has been quite the series for the India No 3 with the bat.
India 31/1 after 7 overs: Punam Raut, centurion in the last match, is the new bat in.
Nadine de Klerk bowls a tight over till Smriti Mandhana crafts a boundary off the last ball to keep the scoreboard going.
India 26/1 after 6 overs:
WICKET! Punia, bowled Kapp 18 (25 balls)
Kapp gets the first blood, rewarded for a very good spell. Set her up with outswingers and then brings one back in... Priya Punia misses the line as the ball crashes into her stumps. She looked good and played positive during her brief stay, and will rue going out after a second straight good start.
India 25/0 after 5 overs: Lucky escapes for Punia! First, the ball takes an inside edge but sneaks past the keeper for four, then a short ball from Ismail catches her on the helmet and bounces high towards point, but falls safe. She is being checked on by India’s support staff.
But the opener seems unfazed, as she ends the over with a boundary.
India 16/0 after 4 overs: A boundary off the first ball again as Priya Punia punches it in the square region in style. Kapp reels it in at once, with dot balls in the rest of the over.
India 12/0 after 3 overs: Mandhana starts Ismail’s over with a four this time, a classic well-timed boundary from the southpaw. A good over with 6 runs off it.
India 6/0 after 2 overs: Marizanne Kapp, sharing the new ball, bowls a tight second over and gives away just one run – a wide off the first ball.
India 5/0 after 1 over: Priya Punia starts with a her signature drive through covers to get a boundary on the first ball. Takes a single and Mandhana plays out four dots after.
9:00 AM: Here we go, Priya Punia and Smriti Mandhana to open, Shabnim Ismail with the new ball
STAT: South Africa set a new record with their chase in the fourth ODI
TEAM NEWS:
INDIA XI: Smriti Mandhana, Priya Punia, Punam Raut, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, D Hemalatha, Sushma Verma Devi, Monica Patel, C Prathyusha, Jhulan Goswami, Rajseshwari Gayakwad
South Africa XI: Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Laura Wolvaardt, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Nondumiso Shangase, Nadine de Clerk, Anneke Bosch, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Tumi Sekhukhune.
STAT ALERT: With their win in the fourth ODI, South Africa improved their record in run-chases to 8 out of 9 since January 2019. Only Australia have a better record in run-chases in that period (7 out of 7).
TOSS NEWS: Sune Luus is back for South Africa and the visitors have opted to bowl first. The South Africans do love a good run-chase.
08.35 am: Bowling has been the biggest area of concern for India in this series so far. “Even if we scored more than 266, it wouldn’t be enough, the way the South Africans batted. Our bowling department needs to work on preparation before a series. We lacked that,” Mithali Raj said at the presentation ceremony on Sunday. “We are not a bad fielding side but there are things we can improve on,” she added.
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final One Day International between India and South Africa in Lucknow. The series might be lost for India, but Mithali Raj and Co will be hoping to finish on a high, and iron out some issues with the World Cup in mind.
South Africa’s top-order fired in unison to register their highest ever run chase in One-day International cricket and clinch the series against India with a seven-wicket win in the fourth match in Lucknow on Sunday.
Chasing 267, Lizelle Lee (69), Laura Wolvaardt (53), Mignon du Preez (61) and Lara Goodall (59 not out) shone as the visitors completed the task in 48.4 overs for an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series.