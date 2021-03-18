India vs England, fourth T20I live updates: Suryakumar falls in controversial fashion
All the live updates from the fourth T20I between India and England.
Live updates
Ind 128/4 after 15 overs (Rishabh Pant 25, Shreyas Iyer 11)
Pant and Iyer have got 18 off 10 balls. India need many more runs though.
Ind 110/4 after 13.3 overs (Rishabh Pant 18)
WICKET! The on-field umpire’s soft signal was out and that was the problem. The catch was taken on the boundary line and there was no way the umpire would have been sure but he gave the soft signal as out and the evidence in the TV replays wasn’t conclusive enough. It wasn’t clear whether Malan got his fingers under the ball. What do we need a soft signal? Suryakumar Yadav c Malan b Sam Curran 57(31)
Ind 104/3 after 13 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 51, Rishabh Pant 18)
Sky and Pant stepping on the accelerator and this is just what India need. They need to find some momentum.
Ind 92/3 after 12 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 50, Rishabh Pant 7)
The Sky knows no limit. Fifty off just 28 balls for Suryakumar Yadav. Stunning knock. India’s other batsmen have struggled but no such problems for Surya.
Ind 79/3 after 11 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 39, Rishabh Pant 5)
Just four runs from the Jordan over.
Ind 75/3 after 10 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 37, Rishabh Pant 3)
The first ten overs are gone and India have some work to do in the back ten. The three wickets don’t help but this is exactly when Pant and Hardik are expected to make the difference.
Ind 70/3 after 8.4 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 35)
WICKET! Kohli down the pitch but fooled by the googly. Stumped. Big wicket. The in-form India skipper is walking back to the dressing room. Kohli st Buttler b Adil Rashid 1(5)
Ind 63/2 after 7.4 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 31)
WICKET! Rahul never really got going. Stokes’ slower ball deceived him and he hit it straight to the fielder. The India opener made 14 off 17. Rahul c Jofra Archer b Stokes 14(17)
Ind 59/1 after 7 overs (KL Rahul 14, Suryakumar Yadav 28)
Rashid back into the attack and Surya sends him on a leather hunt. A pre-meditated sweep for four and then an inside-out six.
Ind 45/1 after 6 overs (KL Rahul 12, Suryakumar Yadav 16)
Suryakumar Yadav just guided one delivery from Jordan past the fielder at short third-man to pick up a boundary. He is looking comfortable in the middle.
Ind 34/1 after 5 overs (KL Rahul 7, Suryakumar Yadav 11)
Surya produces another brilliant stokes. Woods bowled it fast but he just stood deep in his crease and pushed it to the boundary line. Brilliant timing.
Ind 27/1 after 4 overs (KL Rahul 7, Suryakumar Yadav 6)
First ball in international cricket and what does Suryakumar Yadav do? He nonchalantly pulls it for six. Good move to send him up the order.
Ind 21/1 after 3.4 overs (KL Rahul 7)
WICKET! Rahul pops it back to Archer and the paceman takes it. Slower ball did the trick. Archer had dropped a caught and bowled chance in the last game but he accepted it with glee this time. Rohit c and b Jofra Archer 12(12)
Ind 19/0 after 3 overs (Rohit Sharma 11, KL Rahul 6)
Wood into the attack and all his deliveries were clocked at over 144 km/h. Superb over. A maiden.
Ind 18/0 after 2 overs (Rohit Sharma 11, KL Rahul 6)
Lovely four through the point region for Rahul of the last ball from Archer. Already looking a lot better than he has in the last few games.
Ind 12/0 after 1 over (Rohit Sharma 11, KL Rahul 1)
SIX! Rohit Sharma starts off with a six off the first ball from Adil Rashid. Through the line. All timing and it sailed over the boundary line. A four off the third ball followed before KL Rahul got off the mark with a quick single on the last ball.
The players are on the field. We are all set for the game to begin. All eyes on KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma.
Changes and then some: Good to see KL Rahul getting more game time despite his poor form but Rahul Chahar comes in for Yuzvendra Chahal. Ishan Kishan picked up a groin strain in the last game and Suryakumar Yadav comes in for him.
Playing XIs: Two changes for India. None for England.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan(c), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood
TOSS: Eoin Morgan wins the toss and England will have a bowl first.
06.22 am: At pitch report (with the same track being used from the first match), Deep Dasgupta and Ajit Agarkar say the pitch is really hard and firm. Not much grass, probably the best batting pitch they reckon.
England lead the five-match series 2-1 after their eight-wicket triumph in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. But so far each team that has won the toss, has chosen to bat second and won.
The dew that becomes heavier as the evening wears on and makes bowling more difficult is a worry for both teams.
And while that is definitely a big factor, teams still have had to make the most of winning the toss and they have done that by bowling well.
India are still experimenting with their line-up in a big way so they won’t be too worried about the results but the form of KL Rahul, their best T20 batsman, is a big concern.
Virat Kohli, at long last, has found some form and that should put him in a good frame of mind.
England, on the other hand, are showing that they are a very dangerous white-ball team; a team that has a method to its madness.