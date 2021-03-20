India vs South Africa, first T20I live updates: Mandhana falls early, onus on Shafali now
Live scores and updates from the first Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
After being outplayed in the ODI series, India, the last T20 World Cup’s runners up will be hoping to redeem themselves in the shorter format with a relatively different team lineup. Preview
Live updates
Ind 19/1 after 3 overs (Verma 6, Harleen 2)
Harleen has been sent up the order, ahead of Jemimah. A four for Verma in the over from Mlaba – and a defensive stroke too!
Ind 11/1 after 1.3 overs (Verma 0)
WICKET! Mandhana hits that straight to the fielder at mid-on. Ismail gets the wicket. The ball hit the bottom of the bat and the batter immediately knew she was in trouble. Superb low catch by Bosch. Mandhana c Anne Bosch b Ismail 11(9)
Ind 11/0 after 1 over (Mandhana 11, Verma 0)
Left-arm spinner Mlaba to start things off for SA and Mandhana didn’t mind that at all. Two boundaries on either side of point for the left-hander. 11 runs in the first over. A good start for India.
The national anthems are done and we are all set to begin. With Shafali Verma at the top of the order, expect some fireworks.
Smriti Mandhana: I have a bit of experience (captaining), don’t being being in this role. In cricket, it’s important to not dwell on your past. That’s what we discussed. We had a good T20 Challenge, girls were a bit prepared for the T20s. The one-day series didn’t go our way. We need to start everyday as a fresh day, that’s what we are going to do.
India playing XI: S Mandhana, S Verma, J Rodrigues, D Sharma, R Ghosh, H Deol, N Parween, S Bahadur, P Yadav, R Gayakwad, A Reddy
South Africa playing XI: Lizelle Lee, Anne Bosch, Sune Luus(c), Laura Wolvaardt, Mignon du Preez, Lara Goodall, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba
Toss: South Africa captain Sune Luus has won the toss and the tourists will bowl first.
Playing their first international series in a year, the 4-1 ODI series loss was a stark reminder of the time they spent away and the course correction needed.
The big lessons for underprepared Mithali Raj and Co after ODI series loss
Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the first Twenty20 International between India and South Africa in Lucknow. The ODI series was a nightmare for India, but the team will be looking to bounce back in the shorter format. Finalists in the last T20 World Cup and with a different team, India will aim to start this series on a strong note.