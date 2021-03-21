England captain Eoin Morgan has revealed that Jofra Archer is likely to pull out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against India putting in doubt his participation in the ensuing Indian Premier League.

The star pacer has been nursing an elbow niggle through England’s tour of India. The 25-year-old has aggravated his troublesome right elbow and Morgan said he’s not sure of his participation in the ODI series, starting in Pune from March 23.

According to a report on ESPNCricinfo, Archer is set to return home after the T20I series, and will miss more than just the three-match ODI series against India to be played between March 23 and 29. The reported added that his franchise — Rajasthan Royals — are considering back-up plans, including finding a replacement but are waiting for a formal communication from the England Cricket Board.

Morgan confirmed on Saturday that the injury was getting worse.

“Not quite sure yet (about his availability for the ODIs). We’re going to wait until tonight and tomorrow to see how Jofra has pulled up. He clearly had a progressive injury that has become worse and does need attention,” Morgan said after the fifth and final T20I here on Saturday.

“So it will be over to our medical team to make a decision and I hope that the decision that Jofra comes to will be the best for us in the long term.”

With the IPL slated to begin from April 9, it’s unlikely that the Rajasthan Royals pacer, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player of the 2020 edition, would be available for at least the first half of the 14th edition.

“Most of our bowlers are normally carrying niggles, but certainly Jofra’s situation has definitely got worse. So, like I mentioned, it does need attention.

“I think it’s rare when a bowler isn’t managing pain, what they do is a tough job. If you ask any of them, are they ever pain-free, it’s a pretty rare instance if they say ‘yes’,” he added.

The 25-year-old Archer missed the second Test against India after an earlier injection to the elbow that has become of growing concern in recent months. He also sat out the fourth Test. Archer returned in the T20I series with a career-best 4/33 in the fourth game and played in all five matches.

England have a home Test series against New Zealand and India ahead of the T20 World Cup and then they travel Down Under for the Ashes. With a hectic calendar ahead, it’s unlikely that they would rush Archer’s recovery.

England are yet to officially name their squad for the ODI series beginning on Tuesday.

England will want Archer to be fully fit for the T20 World Cup campaign, which starts in October, and the Ashes series against Australia that follows. When asked this week about his plans for the rest of the year, Archer said only that he would do “everything in my power” to be at the World Cup.

