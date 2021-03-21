The template for the Indian men’s cricket team in 2021 seems to be set: lose the first match of the series, come from behind to clinch the trophy.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma powered India to their best ever Twenty20 score against England as they clinched the series 3-2 with a convincing 36-run win in the decider on Saturday.

India captain Kohli hit an unbeaten 80 and shared an opening stand of 94 with Sharma, who made a blistering 64, as India reached 224/2 in Ahmedabad.

After losing Jason Roy on the second ball of the innings, Dawid Malan made 68 and Jos Buttler 52 off 34 deliveries. But England could not keep up the chase and finished on 188/8.

Indian seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who bowled Roy for a duck, returned magnificent figures of 2/15 to be named player of the match.

The win was an important confidence boost for India before they host the T20 World Cup in October. They have won or drawn their last eight series.

Kohli said the result showed what India, just behind top-ranked England in the world T20 international rankings, can do when they are “firing”.

Here are some reactions to the series win and India’s performances:

#INDvENG



4 overs.

15 runs conceded.

17 dot balls.

2 wickets.



What a spell from Bhuvneshwar Kumar! https://t.co/PgDiHUKCKL pic.twitter.com/eS9ugnLDCQ — The Field (@thefield_in) March 20, 2021

Victorious in the longest format

Victorious in the shortest format



ODIs- Loading



Congratulations boys! 🇮🇳#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/DTncwYHOQ8 — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 20, 2021

- Vs a full strength England team

- Lost 4/5 tosses

- No Bumrah

- 1-2 behind in the series

Then to win the series 3-2 is a phenomenal achievement from the Indian team 👏👏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/4ixtc6Q6No — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 20, 2021

The pluses for India were the arrival of players like Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, the utility of Shardul Thakur, the overs from Pandya. But none more so than the return of Bhuvi. This was an invaluable series for India — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) March 20, 2021

Absolutely Terrific!



Every game has been a roller coaster & both the teams fought it out really well.



Well done #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 on the series victory! 👏🏻#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/64q6vP5vit — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 20, 2021

Like the Test series, great fightback by India to win the series after being 1-0 down. Complete all round effort. But enjoyed watching Surya Kumar Yadav Bat and Bhuvi's comeback was spectacular. Well done Team India#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/3QSrRr8CwV — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2021

Unfortunate for Kohli there isn't another Kohli in the team to appreciate his shots with same enthusiasm. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) March 20, 2021

2/15 in 4 overs in a chase of 225 is incredible stuff. Absolutely top stuff . #INDvENG https://t.co/ggpTdO5eeQ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 20, 2021

Good to see our biggest positive from this series finally win MoM. #INDvENG — Manya (@CSKian716) March 20, 2021

I am going to open in the IPL as well: Virat Kohli.



There you go, he’s said it! #IndvEng 🤩 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 20, 2021

No Bumrah. No Shami. No Jadeja. No Rohit in the first couple of games. No Problem. Against the Number 1 side in the world. Losing the toss...and winning the game. Twice. Take a bow, Team India 👏😇🙌🥳 #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 20, 2021

Take a bow Team India on an impressive series win. And to do that against the full strength England team and after bowling in back to back matches with a wet ball is indeed a fabulous achievement. Great exhibition of skill and will. Keep it up👍👏👏 #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/wl8N4piy2U — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 20, 2021

INDIA wins the decider by 36 runs. What a T20I series! Some memorable debuts. Some brilliant cricket. Huge effort by India. What a team! Wins the Test series now the T20I series. Well done. Next up: ODIs.😍🇮🇳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿#INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 20, 2021

Phenomenal batting! And then to stage a brave comeback against the tide in the second innings! Strong & resilient team effort! Superb victory, boys! 🏏 🇮🇳 #INDvENG — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) March 20, 2021

And kohli said they will. 👏 https://t.co/vR7ZIjBr90 — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) March 20, 2021

This is the 8th unbeaten T20 series for Team India - streak continues even after facing England - lead by Virat Kohli. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 20, 2021

Been a joy to watch. Would’ve been more joyous to see England win, but India are a great side. 👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/Dzse74NMSX — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) March 20, 2021

An incredible comeback by the boys!!



Huge effort by #TeamIndia! What a nail biting series! Winning a series from behind is not easy, great belief and courage shown by the boys! 👏



On to the next one: ODIs🙌 #INDvsENG 🇮🇳 @BCCI — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) March 20, 2021

Test series : India lost the first match; won the series

T20I series : India lost the first match; won the series#INDvENG #ENGvIND — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 20, 2021

For the second straight match, Morgan won the toss and saw India’s batters surge ahead.

Kohli promoted himself to the opening slot with Sharma and the pair took advantage of a good batting wicket to help India past their previous best of 218 against England at the 2007 World Twenty20 in Durban.

Sharma hit five sixes in his 34-ball blitz before he dragged a slower leg-cutter from Ben Stokes onto his stumps.

“Tonight it was classic Rohit Sharma; the way he bats,” said Kohli, who was named player of the series for his 231 runs, including three half-centuries in five matches.

“At the top of the order if he can play like that more regularly, freely and not worry about playing through to 15-16 overs, it’s going to be a lot of damage for the opposition.”

Suryakumar Yadav kept up the attack with a flurry of sixes and fours in his 32 off 17 balls, but a stunning fielding manoeuvre by Chris Jordan cut short his innings.

Yadav hit an Adil Rashid ball towards the boundary for a likely six and Jordan sprinted from long-on to attempt a one-handed catch.

He flicked the ball to Roy who completed the relay catch with a laugh.

“It is a joy to watch and it takes the experience to a whole new level for fans,” Morgan said of Jordan’s stunning effort.

Kohli, who hit seven fours and two sixes in his 52-ball knock, stood firm and along with Hardik Pandya, who smashed 39, put on 81 for the third wicket.