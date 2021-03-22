India’s Manu Bhaker and Saurabh Chaudhary bagged the gold medal in the 10m Air Pistol mixed team event at the ongoing ISSF Shooting World Cup in New Delhi on Monday.

Bhaker and Chaudhary beat the Iranian team of Golnoush Sebghatollahi and Javad Foroughi in the gold medal match. The Indian duo had a total of 16 points while Iran managed 12.

India also bagged the bronze medal thanks to Yashaswini Singh Deswal and Abhishek Verma, who beat Turkey’s Sevval Ilayda Tarhan and Ismail Keles 17-13.

Iran’s Foroughi had won the gold medal in the individual 10m Air Pistol and this must have come as sweet revenge for Chaudhary.

Bhaker, too, had won the silver medal in the individual event. She was pipped to the gold medal by Deswal.

India lead the medals tally with 12 medals including 5 gold, 3 silver and 4 bronze. The United States of America are second with 6 medals (3 gold, 2 silver, 1 bronze) followed by Denmark (2 gold), Iran (1 gold, 1 silver) and Great Britain (1 gold).

GOLLLLLLLLLLDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDDD!!!!



WHAT A MATCH!!!



Terrific from all the shooters!!!



And that is 5/5 GOLDs for Saurabh and Manu at World Cups!!! 🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇



Undefeated 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳#ISSFWorldCup — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) March 22, 2021

ANOTHER WORLD CUP GOLD MEDAL FOR @SChaudhary2002 & @realmanubhaker:



The duo keep up their superb record by winning the 10M Air Pistol Mixed Team event at the @ISSF_Shooting World Cup in New Delhi by beating Iran 16-12 in the final. #ISSFWorldCup pic.twitter.com/d7kX7fuPP0 — The Field (@thefield_in) March 22, 2021

Watch the entire final here: