India vs England, first ODI live updates: Virat Kohli and Co take on Eoin Morgan’s world champions
Updates from the first ODI of the three-match series between India and England.
12.45 pm: The big news ahead of the toss is that Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya will be making their debuts today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England, the first ODI that begins in Pune today.
With India headed into three one-day internationals against England starting on Tuesday after winning a gruelling Test series 3-1 and Twenty20 series 3-2, Kohli spoke about a whole host of issues in the pre-match press conference.
Watch: Virat Kohli on India’s opening plans, his thoughts on umpire’s call, KL Rahul and more
England’s three one-day internationals against India starting Tuesday will be a fresh opportunity for players to make the case for World Cup places this year, skipper Eoin Morgan said.
England lost a hard-fought Twenty20 series against India 3-2.
But Morgan and coach Chris Silverwood say the tour is still providing valuable lessons about the tough conditions in the country where the T20 World Cup will be staged in October-November.
And more will be learned from the ODIs in Pune, said to the captain.
“Given the World Cup round the corner, playing any international cricket at all is a huge opportunity for guys who have been on the fringes and not made selection so far,” Morgan told reporters.
