India batsman Krunal Pandya smashed a breathtaking half century during the first match against England in Pune on Tuesday and broke down remembering his father who died in January this year.
The 30-year-old Krunal was handed the India cap by his younger brother and star all-rounder Hardik. He reached the half century mark in just 26 balls.
Krunal broke down while being interviewed by the host broadcaster after his blistering unbeaten knock of 58 (31 balls), which was studded with seven fours and two sixes.
After being put in to bat by England, India scored 317/5 in the first ODI against England at Pune on Tuesday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 98 while captain Virat Kohli contributed with 56. However, India struggled in the middle over before KL Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya got together to take the total past the 300-run mark.
For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes picked up three wickets, while Mark Wood snared two.
During the innings break, Krunal appeared for an interview after his fabulous knock, the fastest half century by a batsman on ODI debut, that rescued India from a difficult situation.
But the allrounder, who lost his father a few months back, was only able to say, “This one was for my father”, before breaking down.
Krunal and Hardik had lost their father Himanshu earlier this year. Krunal had to leave the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy bio-bubble to be with his family.
Here are some reactions to the knock: