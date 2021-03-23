India batsman Krunal Pandya smashed a breathtaking half century during the first match against England in Pune on Tuesday and broke down remembering his father who died in January this year.

The 30-year-old Krunal was handed the India cap by his younger brother and star all-rounder Hardik. He reached the half century mark in just 26 balls.

Krunal broke down while being interviewed by the host broadcaster after his blistering unbeaten knock of 58 (31 balls), which was studded with seven fours and two sixes.

After being put in to bat by England, India scored 317/5 in the first ODI against England at Pune on Tuesday. Opener Shikhar Dhawan top-scored with a 98 while captain Virat Kohli contributed with 56. However, India struggled in the middle over before KL Rahul (62 not out) and debutant Krunal Pandya got together to take the total past the 300-run mark.

For England, all-rounder Ben Stokes picked up three wickets, while Mark Wood snared two.

During the innings break, Krunal appeared for an interview after his fabulous knock, the fastest half century by a batsman on ODI debut, that rescued India from a difficult situation.

But the allrounder, who lost his father a few months back, was only able to say, “This one was for my father”, before breaking down.

Krunal and Hardik had lost their father Himanshu earlier this year. Krunal had to leave the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy bio-bubble to be with his family.

Here are some reactions to the knock:

Here's Krunal Pandya's celebration and Hardik Pandya's appreciation. Lovely moment. #INDvENG



🎥 BCCIpic.twitter.com/JBHSELdcpR — The Field (@thefield_in) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya's 26-ball fifty is the equal-fourth fastest by an Indian in ODI cricket this century. #INDvENG — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya: (Fifty off 26 balls)



Fastest fifty on ODI debut

Joint fastest ODI fifty for India vs ENG

Fastest ODI fifty by an Indian since 2012#INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 23, 2021

Highest SR on debut ODI innings



255.00 Shahid Afridi (102 r/40 b) v SL 1996

187.10 KRUNAL PANDYA (58*/31) v Eng 2021

136.96 John Morris (63*/46) v NZ 1990

136.84 Roland Butcher (52/38) v Aus 1980

131.25 Ben Hollioake (63/48) v Aus 1997#INDvsENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 23, 2021

KPandya the first Indian batsman to score a debut ODI 50 batting at #7. — Ric Finlay (@RicFinlay) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya choked, not on the field but on camera.



You can't even imagine the various emotions he is going through. — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya recorded the fastest fifty by a player on ODI debut - in just 26 balls.



KL Rahul scored his fifth 60-plus score out of nine innings while batting at No.5 in ODIs.#INDvENG — Umang Pabari (@UPStatsman) March 23, 2021

Highest SR In ODI Debut (50+ Scores)



187.10 - Krunal Pandya (2021)*

140.00 - John Morris (1990)

136.84 - Roland Butcher (1980)

131.25 - Ben Hollioake (1997)

128.20 - Luke Wright (2007)#INDvsENG — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) March 23, 2021

That interview

This photo

My heart 😩😩❤️



Pure emotion from Krunal Pandya after his maiden 50 👏🏽👏🏽

Class. #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/cqXQ8J362a — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya, let that sink in! 🤎



What a way to announce yourself! 🙌#INDvENG #SaddaPunjab #PunjabKing — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) March 23, 2021

Just to let you all know @krunalpandya24 plays for the @mipaltan !!!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 23, 2021

One more debutant seizing the opportunity. Reiterating the fact about the bench strength. Some brilliant striking from @krunalpandya24 Congrats on your maiden ODI 50👏👏 #INDvENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 23, 2021

Another India debutant shows there class in a matter of months. Great knock @krunalpandya24 #INDvsENG — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 23, 2021

.@SDhawan25 🙌@imVkohli 👌@klrahul11 👏@krunalpandya24 💪

Good team batting effort from Team India, hopefully bowlers back it up as it's a difficult ground to defend. However, even if they don't, it's ok as it's the 1st game 😅 #IndvEng — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 23, 2021

Started from the bottom now we're here. Well done @krunalpandya24 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/oBKmO8lXXQ — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 23, 2021

No words. @krunalpandya24 that was something special. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer or more deserving person. He is so proud of you. 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 #INDvsENG — Erin Holland (@erinvholland) March 23, 2021

The power of sport ❤️



What an incredible innings on debut @krunalpandya24 👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/uHrrODp8Tp — Kate Cross (@katecross16) March 23, 2021

Cricket isn't only game in India. It's a emotion.



Well played Krunal Pandya !❤️ pic.twitter.com/LvYgjhTT6b — neeraj (@_masterofchase_) March 23, 2021

Me watching Krunal Pandya dedicate his half century to his father pic.twitter.com/Egp6DkuKFV — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya dedicates 50 on debut to his father, who passed away recently. Some very emotional scenes. He couldn’t get his words together in the post-inns interview. Deserved this hug. #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/mxYtwffl5q — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 23, 2021

Krunal Pandya got so emotional during the interview. Couldn't even speak. Sums up how much today's innings means to him, how much he is missing his father today.



Absolutely dominated all kinds of lengths. As good an innings as it could have been from a No.7 batsman#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/Sanzl9hSps — Prasenjit Dey 📰 (@CricPrasen) March 23, 2021