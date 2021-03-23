India vs England, 1st ODI Live: Morgan elects to bowl first; Krunal, Prasidh make debuts
Updates from the first ODI of the three-match series between India and England.
Live updates
After 4.4 overs, India are 10/0 (Rohit Sharma 4, Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Ouch! That has got to hurt Rohit! Wood bowls one at 148 kmph, the ball bounces steeply and hits the right-hander on his right elbow. The physio is out and Rohit looks to be in pain.
After 4 overs, India are 10/0 (Rohit Sharma 4, Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Maiden over from Sam Curran. The left-arm pacer keeps a tight line and shapes it away from Dhawan.
After 3 overs, India are 10/0 (Rohit Sharma 4, Shikhar Dhawan 6)
Shot! India get their first boundary as Dhawan stands on his left toe and cuts it past point for four. The ball is then changed as it hit something and got a big dent. Six runs from that Wood over.
After 2 overs, India are 4/0 (Rohit Sharma 3, Shikhar Dhawan 1)
Huge appeal off Sam Curran’s first ball but Nitin Menon says not-out. The ball seemed to pitch slightly outside leg and even hit Rohit high. Decent shape for the left-arm pacer into the right-hander. Three runs from that over.
After 1 over, India are 1/0 (Rohit Sharma 1, Shikhar Dhawan 0)
Just one run from that first over bowled by Mark Wood. No surprise that the right-arm quick is generating solid pace immediately. Not much sideways movement in the first over, though.
1.31 pm: Right, Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan are at the crease and we’re ready for play! This is a big series for Dhawan, with the likes of Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav (and perhaps more) waiting in the wings. Mark Wood has the new ball in hand. Here we go!
1.26 pm: The players are out on the field and it’s time for the national anthems. First up, it’s England’s.
1.11 pm: Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul (w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna.
England (Playing XI): Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (w), Ben Stokes, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
1.05 pm: Virat Kohli confirms KL Rahul will bat at 5 and keep. Kuldeep Yadav is in the XI too.
1.01 pm: TOSS – Eoin Morgan has won the toss (surprised?) and England will BOWL first! Virat Kohli says he’s “very happy” that India are batting first. “We have defended well in the T20 series twice and can carry that confidence today.”
12.57 pm: Here’s what Virat Kohli had to say in the press conference ahead of today’s match:
Watch: Virat Kohli on India’s opening plans, controversies around umpire’s call, KL Rahul and more
12.45 pm: The big news ahead of the toss is that Prasidh Krishna and Krunal Pandya will be making their debuts today!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of India vs England, the first ODI that begins in Pune today.
With India headed into three one-day internationals against England starting on Tuesday after winning a gruelling Test series 3-1 and Twenty20 series 3-2, Kohli spoke about a whole host of issues in the pre-match press conference.
Watch: Virat Kohli on India’s opening plans, his thoughts on umpire’s call, KL Rahul and more
England’s three one-day internationals against India starting Tuesday will be a fresh opportunity for players to make the case for World Cup places this year, skipper Eoin Morgan said.
England lost a hard-fought Twenty20 series against India 3-2.
But Morgan and coach Chris Silverwood say the tour is still providing valuable lessons about the tough conditions in the country where the T20 World Cup will be staged in October-November.
And more will be learned from the ODIs in Pune, said to the captain.
“Given the World Cup round the corner, playing any international cricket at all is a huge opportunity for guys who have been on the fringes and not made selection so far,” Morgan told reporters.
(With AFP inputs)