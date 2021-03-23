India vs South Africa, third T20I live: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav spin a web around SA
Updates from the third T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow.
Live updates
SA 68/5 after 15 overs: Rajeshwari Gayakwad tonight: 4-1-9-3. What a spell. A boundary hit by Luus off her very last delivery as well, a top shot through cover. Otherwise it would have been even more ridiculous numbers.
14.3: WICKET! A brilliant night continues to get better for Rajeshwari Gayakwad! Her third wicket, in her fourth over and she has conceded just 4 so far. De Klerk bowled. And it is another arm ball.
SA 61/4 after 14 overs: There’s momentum for South Africa! (See what we did there?) Luus is leading from the front, two boundaries in that over bowled by Harleen Deol. A bowling change that didn’t quite go for India.
After 13 overs, SA 51/4: Another tidy over from Bahadur, just four runs off it. The 50 comes up for the visitors as Luus and de Klerk look to take their side close to or past 100.
SA after 12 overs 47/4: A boundary for SA captain Sune Luus in Deepti Sharma’s over. She has to do some heavy-lifting here.
Zenia D’Cunha: Simran Bahadur gets her first international wicket in the final T20I of the series It’s all coming together for India, and it’s a boost even in a dead rubber.
10.6: WICKET! A moment to remember for Simran Bahadur, her first international wicket. Tunnicliffe’s struggle in the middle is over. Straight from the medium pacer, an across the angle slog from the batter and it is timber! There was a much-needed boundary for the visitors in that over but short-lived moment of joy for the SA batter. SA 40/4 after 11 overs.
South Africa 31/3 after 10 overs: Better from SA in that over as the visitors rotated the strike at least. But it’s just all Indian spinners at the moment.
Zenia D’Cunha: What a start for India! Rajeshwari Gayakwad phenomenal in Powerplay with 2 wickets Radha Yadav continues her record run of T20I wicket-taking Deepti Sharma drops Lee but gets Wolvaardt with a superb catch.
SA 25/3 after 9 overs: It’s been a struggle for Tunnicliffe who’s batting 8 (27)/. The ball is stopping and turning, and the Indian spinners have kept things nice and simple, bowling stump to stump.
STAT: What a record this. Radha Yadav and Sophie Eccelestone on this list, are 20 years old and 21 years old respectively. Two terrific left-arm spinners.
WICKET! The big one of in-form Laura Wolvaardt. A superb catch by Deepti Sharma. And the record of at least one wicket in consecutive matches extends to 26 for Radha Yadav.
End of powerplay: Gayakwad’s bowling figures: 3-1-2-2. SA 15/2. That’s a dream start for India.
Over 5.4 WICKET! Rajeshwari Gayakwad again! Brilliant from the Indian spinner. Another delivery that goes with the arm, and it is the dangerous Lizelle Lee. Deepti Sharma must be relieved as well.
Zenia D’Cunha: India dropping Lizelle Lee has become far too frequent an occurrence this series. Or should I say India drop the South African opener Frequent-Lee?
SA 14/1 after 5 overs: DROPPED CATCH! Lizelle Lee is offered a reprieve. Again. Not for the first time in this tour of India, a sitter put down when she is batting. Deepti Sharma, one of the better fielders in the side, makes the error at midwicket. Reddy cannot believe it. Lee rubs salt with dropped catch.
Correction: SA 8/1 after 4 overs: Just 2 runs from Reddy’s over that is followed by another terrific over from Gayakwad. Her numbers in the powerplay here: 2 overs, 1 maiden, 1 over, 1 wicket. Top start!
SA 6/1 after 2 overs: Tunnicliffe, playing for the first time this series, is the new batter in.
Over 1.3: WICKET! Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes early again. Back-to-back low scores for Anneke Bosch in this T20I series. Bowled! Trying to play against the turn, straightens enough to breach ehr defence. Good start for India. SA 6/1.
South Africa 5/0 after 1 over: A boundary past point for the in-form Lee in the first over. Otherwise good lines from Reddy. India need Lee’s wicket quickly to stand a chance of restricting SA.
Confirmation of playing XIs:
South Africa XI: L Lee, A Bosch, S Luus, L Wolvaardt, F Tunnicliffe, L Goodall, N de Klerk, S Jafta, S Ismail, N Shangase, T Sekhukhune
India XI: S Mandhana, S Verma, H Deol, J Rodrigues, R Ghosh, D Sharma, A Reddy, S Bahadur, R Yadav, R Gayakwad, A Soni
Arundhati Reddy starts off for India. Lizelle Lee and Anneke Bosch are opening the batting for the Proteas.
TEAM NEWS: India have handed a debut to Ayushi Soni, Richa Ghosh will be keeping wickets tonight. South Africa have made three changes as mentioned earlier.
TOSS NEWS: Smriti Mandhana is the captain for the third T20I as well. She’s won the toss today and India will be fielding first.
6.25 pm: Hello all and welcome to the live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow. We are at the end of South Africa’s visit and what a tour they have had. Can Harmanpreet Kaur / Smriti Mandhana and Co finish the series on a high?
That’s perhaps not the only question on many minds either. Enjoy this match tonight if you are a fan of the Indian women’s team because once again, we do not know what or when their next assignment is after tonight.
In better news, India opener Shafali Verma is back at the top of the ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings after a fine show in the first two matches of the ongoing three-match series against South Africa in Lucknow. The 17-year-old big-hitter, who had grabbed the top position for the first time after helping her side reach the knockout phase of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup last year in Australia, has leapfrogged Australia’s Beth Mooney with scores of 23 and 47.