India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I live: Shafali Verma off to a filer after hosts Smriti Mandhana early
Live updates for the second T20I between India and South Africa.
Live updates
India 57/1 after 8 overs: Bosch continues to have a tough night. The commentators reckon she is missing her run-up as Harleen Deol puts it away for two boundaries either side of the pitch.
India 46/1 after 7 overs: DROPPED! Bosch is not having the best of nights on the field. Mlaba induces the false shot from Shafali, and the skied shot goes to Bosch at long off and she has dropped it coming forward.
Ashish Magotra: Watching Shafali Verma playing and wondering what reason they might have had to not pick her for the ODI squad... there are very few women in the world who can bat like her.
India 41/1 after 6 overs: FOUR AND SIX! Two sensational hits down the ground by Shafali Verma as India finish the powerplay strongly. The six was a brilliant hit, clearing the fence by some distance. De Klerk went full, and it was dealt with brilliantly by the Indian opener.
India 31/1 after 5 overs: Khaka continues and it is Deol’s turn to pick up a boundary to make sure it is a decent over for India. Cut away past point.
India 25/1 after 4 overs: 4-0-4-0-4-0! Shafali Verma takes on Shabnim Ismail in some style. The SA pacer sneaked in a good bouncer in that over too but the Indian opener is unfazed. The first boundary was a misfield, the second was a lofted off drive, the last was a lofted pull. Brilliant batting, keen contest.
India 13/1 after 3 overs: Khaka with a tidy first over. Just 4 runs off it.
India 9/1 after 2 overs: India need another solid hand here from Harleen Deol while the onus to keep the rate up falls on Shafali’s shoulders again.
Over 1.4: WICKET! Another early dismissal for Smriti Mandhana. And it is Shabnim Ismail again. Just a couple of deliveries after a similar shot to last night fell away from the mid-off fielder (a lofted cover drive), she goes for the big shot again. But the ball is too far away from her here. Caught behind.
India 6/0 after 1 over: Shafali Verma taking a single off the first ball and going to the non-striker’s end earns a chuckle from former India captain Anjum Chopra on air. Mandhana hits the first boundary of the night with a lofted pull shot down the ground.
The Indian openers are in the middle. Spin again from SA to start. Mlaba with the first over.
Playing XIs:
TEAM NEWS: Official confirmation awaited, but looks like India have brought in Radha Yadav to replace Poonam Yadav.
TOSS NEWS: South Africa have (AGAIN) won the toss and Sune Luus has (AGAIN) opted to bowl first.
06.30: There is no clarity yet on whether Harmanpreet Kaur has recovered from her injury to lead the side or even whether Smriti Mandhana is fully fit after her ankle episode on Saturday. Hopefully clarity at the toss.
06.20 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I between India and South Africa in Lucknow. After Anneke Bosch led her side’s charge in the series-opener, the hosts need to bounce back to keep the three-match series alive.
First T20I: With skipper Harmanpreet Kaur missing, India lacked the middle order impetus to make the most of their good platform in the first T20I against South Africa on Saturday. Despite a solid partnership between Harleen Deol, who scored 52 while batting at No 3, and Jemimah Rodrigues (30 off 27), India struggled to get the quick runs in the last five overs of their innings and finished with just 130 in their 20 overs.
In reply, South Africa cruised to the target thanks to Anne Bosch’s brilliant 66 not out and Sune Luus’ 43. The batting conditions remained good throughout the match but one of the big differentiators was the fielding. South Africa were superb while India were poor, as had been the case during ODIs as well.
India’s spinners haven’t joined party yet and Mandhana or Kaur (depending on who is cleared fit to play) will be hoping that will change in the second T20I.