The Athletics Federation of India on Tuesday nominated Gurbachan Singh Randhawa and PT Usha as the chairpersons of selection committee for seniors and juniors respectively.

The Olympians will be joined by other prominent former athletes from the country such as Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Krishna Poonia, Soma Biswas, Sunita Rani among others.

Announcing the members of selection committees, Adille J Sumariwalla, AFI President, said, “AFI is proud to have so many legendary athletes who are always willing to help the federation in all its important decisions. The role of each and every member of selection committee is very important and hence, we have included former athletes who have plenty of experience for this important role.”

The members of selection committees are-

Seniors: GS Randhawa (chairman), Bahadur Singh, Bahadur Singh Saggu, Uday Prabhu, Praveen Jolly, Jyotirmoyee Sikdar, Krishna Poonia and Gopal Saini (members)

Juniors: Soma Biswas, Anand Menzes, Satbir Singh, Sandeep Sarkaria, Sunita Rani, Rama Chandran, Joseph Abraham, Harwant Kaur, MD Valsama, Kamal Ali Khan (members).

AFI President, Secretary, Chief Coach and Chairman- Planning Committee will be Ex-Officio members of the committees.