On the day she reclaimed her position as the world No 1 batter in the format, opener Shafali Verma blasted 60 runs off just 30 balls to take India home in the final T20I against South Africa on Tuesday in Lucknow.
The 17-year-old smashed seven boundaries and five sixes in her blistering knock, and helped India wrap up the small chase of 113 with nine overs to spare and ending the otherwise disappointing campaign against the Proteas on a high.
With just two singles in her entire innings, the youngster put up a batting show to remember with her clean and bold strokes. She carted the dangerous Shabnim Ismail for 18 runs in the very first over with three boundaries and a maximum. Verma, then, continued in the same vein and attacked through the powerplay.
In the first six overs, she scored: 4-6-0-4-0-4-0-4-0-0-0-0-6-0-0-0-6-0-6-4-1-4-0 for 49 off 23 balls.
She brought up her first international fifty in India with a four and raced to 60 before holing out in the deep. That was the only wicket to fall as the hosts won by nine wickets.
