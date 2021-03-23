On the day she reclaimed her position as the world No 1 batter in the format, opener Shafali Verma blasted 60 runs off just 30 balls to take India home in the final T20I against South Africa on Tuesday in Lucknow.

The 17-year-old smashed seven boundaries and five sixes in her blistering knock, and helped India wrap up the small chase of 113 with nine overs to spare and ending the otherwise disappointing campaign against the Proteas on a high.

With just two singles in her entire innings, the youngster put up a batting show to remember with her clean and bold strokes. She carted the dangerous Shabnim Ismail for 18 runs in the very first over with three boundaries and a maximum. Verma, then, continued in the same vein and attacked through the powerplay.

In the first six overs, she scored: 4-6-0-4-0-4-0-4-0-0-0-0-6-0-0-0-6-0-6-4-1-4-0 for 49 off 23 balls.

She brought up her first international fifty in India with a four and raced to 60 before holing out in the deep. That was the only wicket to fall as the hosts won by nine wickets.

Watch highlights of Shafali Verma’s innings here .

Here are the reactions to Verma’s knock:

Thank you so much for your wishes and kind words and support for the team 😊🙏 — Shafali Verma (@TheShafaliVerma) March 23, 2021

It was certainly India’s day and in particular Shafali Verma who is one of the most exciting players in world cricket today.



Despite today’s loss It was still a fantastic tour for South Africa 🇿🇦

Congrats to the Proteas!



Winning both series. Safe travels home#INDvSA — Natalie Germanos 🏏 (@NatalieGermanos) March 23, 2021

I’m sorry...@TheShafaliVerma makes 6 hitting 👀 so easy!! 34 (17) and still going. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 23, 2021

Shafali Verma: Third Fastest T20I fifty for India off only 26 balls. Record holder: captain Smriti Mandhana (24 balls v NZ at Wellington in 2019, also has a 25-ball fifty). Shafali became the No.1 ranked T20I batter in the world today. What a way to celebrate — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) March 23, 2021

Highest % of runs coming through boundaries in a Women's T20I innings: (Min: 50 runs)



97.14 - Sophie Devine (68/70) vs IND, 2015

96.67 - Shafali Verma (58/60) vs SA, Today#INDWvSAW — ESPNcricinfo stats (@ESPNcric_stats) March 23, 2021

Like @SnehalPradhan said, if you are watching anything else tonight, you are missing out! #INDvSA #INDWvSAW — Charmozella (@iishitav) March 23, 2021

Shafali Verma scored a fifty and just 1 run came through running. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021

"Mandhana has a SR of 160+, but that's the Shafali effect isn't it? She makes everything & evryone else look so slow." - @SnehalPradhan#INDvSA — Radha (@radhalathgupta) March 23, 2021

Most sub-30 ball fifties in women's T20Is



4 Alyssa Healy

3 Deandra Dottin, Lizelle Lee, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Shafali Verma#INDvSA — hypocaust (@_hypocaust) March 23, 2021

Shafali Verma doing a Virender Sehwag.



India 45, Shafali 40! #INDvSA — S. Sudarshanan (@Sudarshanan7) March 23, 2021

Stunning from @TheShafaliVerma and @mandhana_smriti as India blitzes South Africa by 9 wickets at Lucknow. Shefali 60 in just 30 balls with 7 4s and 5 6s. In effect, 58 of her 60 runs in boundaries! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 23, 2021

Most T20I sixes for India since January 2019:



Virat Kohli - 42 in 25 games

Rohit Sharma - 36 in 21 games

SHAFALI VERMA - 28 in 22 games*

KL Rahul - 27 in 24 matches



Revolutionising the women's game at 17 years of age 🔥#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/4SbaEQhl7N — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) March 23, 2021

What a show! 71 runs in the powerplay. Smriti and Shafali, a treat to watch 👌🏻



This team getting better with every match they play. Give them more matches, please 🤐 #INDvSA #INDWvSAW — Hari Priya CR (@cr_hariPriya) March 23, 2021

on the day she regained her top spot in the rankings, shafali verma is showing just why that is! #INDWvSAW — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 23, 2021

Will be a crime to keep Shafali Verma out of the ODI side beyond this — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) March 23, 2021

Shafali Verma as a floater in the Indian ODI side could change the complexion of the line-up and the totals they are used to getting. Not sure if leaving her out of the 50-over plans in the near future will do India any good as they build up to the 2022 ODI World Cup in NZ. — Annesha Ghosh (@ghosh_annesha) March 23, 2021