India batsman Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the remainder of the One-Day International series against England while there are question marks around his participation in the upcoming Indian Premier League season as well, as per multiple media reports.

Iyer was taken off the field after he injured his left shoulder while fielding in the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday. The incident happened in the eighth over of the England innings when Iyer dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur.

Iyer looked in serious pain and walked off the field while holding his shoulder, raising concerns over his fitness ahead of the IPL beginning April 9. He captains Delhi Capitals in the premier T20 event.

While there is a consensus that the 26-year-old be missing the second and third matches of the ODI series for sure, reports vary on the extent of his injury and the duration of his absence.

“It is unlikely he will play first part of IPL,” a BCCI source told PTI.

According to Sportstar, the scan report has indicated a labrum tear in his left shoulder. The extent of his rehabilitation is unclear yet, with ESPNCricinfo reporting that the right-handed batsman is likely to miss at least the first half of IPL. But if a surgery is required, it might mean that Iyer will be unavailable for the duration of IPL 2021, according to the New Indian Express.

The Mumbaikar had led the franchise to their first-ever final in 2020, where they finished runner-up to Mumbai Indians.

In an update on the night of the match, BCCI had informed the media that Iyer “subluxated his left shoulder and was taken for further scans, and won’t take any further part in the game.”

There is no official confirmation yet from BCCI or DC about the extent of Iyer’s injury.

In his absence, Delhi will have to look for a new captain and it could be handed over to either Rishabh Pant, Australian Steve Smith or senior off-spinner R Ashwin, according to PTI.

(With PTI inputs)