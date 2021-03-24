Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled a redesigned jersey that features camouflage on the shoulders as a tribute to India’s armed forces and three stars to signify their championship count.

It is worth noting that MS Dhoni, the franchise’s captain since the first season, is now an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019.

“The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team both in terms of consistency and fair play – CSK won the IPL fair play award six times in 11 seasons. The three stars denote the three IPL titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018. Super Kings qualified for the playoffs in 10 seasons and made it to the final eight times,” the franchise said in a statement, adding that the jersey is being redesigned for the first time since the inaugural 2008 edition.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service… they are the true heroes,” the franchise’s CEO KS Viswanathan said.

The IPL season begins on 9 April. CSK, who failed to qualify the playoffs spots for the first time in their history, will look to bounce back from their seventh-place finish. With teams playing their group stage matches at neutral venues, CSK will start off their season with five matches in Mumbai before moving on to Delhi for four games. Their first match is on 10 April against Delhi Capitals.

Out of the 56 league matches, Chennai, Mumbai, Kolkata and Bangalore will host 10 matches each, while Ahmedabad and Delhi will share eight games each. The league will kick off in Chennai with a clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore.