With England cruising on 170/1, Ben Stokes (on 31) thought he could take it easy but he only survived by the skin of his bat or perhaps thanks to the interpretation of footage by the third umpire.
Kuldeep Yadav’s direct hit from the deep almost caught out the left-hander, who was lazy to complete the second run, perhaps looking at who the fielder was.
The throw was really good. And after many, many replays the third umpire decided that the batsman was safe. The replays were not really conclusive (though some might argue otherwise) and perhaps it just came down to benefit of the doubt. A wicket there would have really helped India and Kohli might have something to say about it later. The TV umpire for the match is Anil Chaudhary.
But that was mighty close. Stokes is a lucky man. What do you reckon? Was that out?
