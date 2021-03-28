India vs England, 3rd ODI: Live commentary and updates
All the live updates from the series decider between India and England.
Live updates
12.30 pm: The Test series was alive till the final match of the series. The T20I series was alive till the final match of the series. And fittingly, the ODI series is also alive till the final match of the series. It’s been a good battle over the past few weeks between these two top sides.
Hello and welcome to our coverage of the third ODI between India and England at Pune. The series stands tied at 1-1 after Jonny Bairstow and Ben Stokes launched a six-hitting feast in the second ODI as England chased down 337 with home skipper Virat Kohli admitting “We didn’t have a chance” once they got going in sensational fashion.
Bairstow (124) and Stokes (99) put on 175 for the second wicket and smashed 17 sixes between them as England romped home in 43.3 overs with six wickets to spare in Pune.
The three-match series is now level at 1-1 with the decider on Sunday.