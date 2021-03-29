If you are a fan of Star Trek, you would be familiar with Kobayashi Maru. It is a training exercise for the Starfleet cadets in the fictional universe. It is, in essence, a no-win scenario. Those who take the test know there is no succeeding in the scenarios facing them and all they can do is hope for taking the least worse decision.

From the archive:India’s newest ICC Elite umpire Nitin Menon talks about umpiring standards, IPL, DRS and more

At various points during England’s all-format tour of India, it felt like umpire Nitin Menon was a real-life example of that situation. Captains from both sides kept trying to crack the code but came up short time and again. As we saw on the final day of action, Menon simply was in a zone that we usually associate with athletes. A purple patch where the technology was merely agreeing with whatever decision he was taking and challenging it felt futile.

The best of such moments came in Krunal Pandya’s over against Dawid Malan, when the left-hander missed one that turned. The appeal was vociferous. Virat Kohli opted for the review. The replays from the first to the penultimate suggested Malan was a goner. But the final replay, the one that mattered, showed that the ball was missing the stumps. The Indian players were stunned but Menon was — once again — proven right by the technology.

The Indian cricket team completed one of its best four-month spells across formats, pipping England by a mere seven runs after surviving Sam Curran’s determined assault in an edge-of-the seat third and final ODI for a well-deserved hat-trick of series victories.

The 37-year-old Menon had been included in the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires for the season 2020-’21, the third from the country to do so after Srinivas Venkatraghavan and Sundaram Ravi. And with ICC deciding to have only home umpires as part of the Covid-19-related regulations, Menon emerged from the series with great credit to his name.

Here are some reactions to how well he performed on Sunday in Pune:

We have to give credit where it's due and this whole series ,if there has been a revelation, thy name is "NITIN MENON".He's been phenomenally consistent and I hope he gets the best umpire award for this year.He is definitely one of the best in the world. @BCCI #quality #INDvsENG — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 28, 2021

When Nitin Menon Gives a Decision 🥳🙌 #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/zHdRYBCHrA — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2021

My initial reaction to that Malan lbw off Krunal was like the bowler and Pant - 100% sure it was out.



Which is just the 1024th instance of this #INDvsENG series showing us how Nitin Menon >> everything else. — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) March 28, 2021

Nitin Menon, another excellent decision. The ICC has got a fantastic umpire. — Venkata Krishna B (@venkatatweets) March 28, 2021

Everyone though it was hitting the stumps. That Kohli reaction.... but how dare they doubt Menon! Heh. pic.twitter.com/P2iz24LHSv — Ashish Magotra (@clutchplay) March 28, 2021

Nitin Menon has been terrific throughout this season.



Let BCCI announce a substantial cash reward for performances like this. Will help boost the level of umpiring in India. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@SachinAzharCT) (@ovshake42) March 28, 2021

Player of the match: Shardul Thakur

Player of the series: Nitin Menon #INDvsENG — Sritama Panda (@cricketpanda_) March 28, 2021

Oh he is good....very good. Nitin Menon outstanding umpire. I would never review his decisions. — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) March 28, 2021

Sincere appreciation tweet for Umpire Nitin Menon. Stood in all four Tests & 6/8 LOIs. Excellent in his decision making, commanded the respect of players from both sides, not intimated by superstars & miles ahead of his Indian colleagues. And he's just 37! Best wishes to him! pic.twitter.com/g1a0KOWOUU — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) March 28, 2021

Stop the debate. The Man Of The Series is Nitin Menon! #INDvENG — Tina Tengra 🙅🏻‍♀️ (@tinatengra07) March 28, 2021

Man of the Tour: Nitin Menon 🙌🏼👏🏼 — Ajith Ramamurthy (@Ajith_tweets) March 28, 2021

my top performer of the entire Indian home season - Umpire Nitin Menon. Deserves a big round of applause and may he continue his fine form for years and years. — Sundar Raman (@ramansundar) March 28, 2021

The none in Nitin Menon stands for the number of times he is wrong — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 28, 2021

Nitin Menon can't be defeated. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 28, 2021