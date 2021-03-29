India beat England by seven runs on Sunday to clinch the One-Day International series 2-1 despite a courageous unbeaten 95 from Sam Curran.

England, who had already lost the Test and T20 series, bowled out India for 329 with 10 balls to spare in Pune. The visitors looked on the ropes at 200/7, but Curran equalled the highest ODI score by a batsman coming in at number eight or lower.

Hope he gets award for best umpire: Reactions to Nitin Menon’s top performance during Ind-Eng series

England sent out the order that Curran was to be given the strike as much as possible for the closing overs as they hoped for an unlikely win. But, needing 14 to win off the final six balls, Curran came up against a disciplined effort from T Natarajan who gave away just one boundary.

Stand-in skipper Jos Buttler said England, who were without injured captain Eoin Morgan, were indebted to Curran’s “unbelievable” innings.

Indian seamers Shardul Thakur and Bhuvneshwar Kumar shared seven wickets between them as England finished on 322/9.

Here are reactions to India’s incredible win over England:

What a finish this has been as #TeamIndia complete a series sweep! 🏆 👏 💪 👍#INDvENG @Paytm pic.twitter.com/ck3IE1QfPU — BCCI (@BCCI) March 28, 2021

Congratulations Guys for holding up and having a season of a lifetime in toughest of times across all formats and hemispheres against 2 of the best teams in the world. Take a bow 🇮🇳🙏🏻 #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/8UnGPZfMY4 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) March 28, 2021

Special team 🇮🇳, special series win 🏆 So proud of everyone in this group. We’ve worked smart and produced the right results 😊 Congratulations to all 👏 pic.twitter.com/EOT2ntehyZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) March 28, 2021

All heart from the boys ❤️ Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 🏆 pic.twitter.com/z6cSk1pjUd — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 28, 2021

Feels great to get a full series of wins at home. Thank you everyone for supporting us and Happy Holi!🙏🏽 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/tP2HOjwDbD — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) March 28, 2021

Tough fight last night, but what a fantastic win for us. Winning the match and the series, splendid feeling. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/5qgu2wg7QK — Bhuvneshwar Kumar (@BhuviOfficial) March 29, 2021

A great learning experience with a very talented group of players. Important series win, with lots more to take away 😊 Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/VaQvAxSdHg — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) March 28, 2021

THRILLER🔥! Glad to be on the winning side of this thrilling series! 🇮🇳🏆🧿 pic.twitter.com/vnPwvcxLru — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) March 28, 2021

What a way to finish the series! Top knock, Sam Curran, but india just about managed to sneak home. A fitting end to a remarkable four and a half months for this indian side that should be proud of everything it has achieved! #INDvsENG — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 28, 2021

Let's bring on the IPL now 😉#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/kyEmM35XWR — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 28, 2021

Where winning the toss was a significant advantage, that India lost 3 tosses and won 2 games was an exceptional effort. 👏👏👏#INDvENG — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) March 28, 2021

Shardul is the highest wicket-taker from both sides in both T20i and ODI series. Gives you wickets whenever the team needs it the most. My Man Of The Match today. Shardul Shardul. #IndvEng — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) March 28, 2021

Sam Curran player of the match. Truly deserved. Played his heart out. Had many people on the edge of their seats! If England won today I’d have just given the trophy straight to Sam. #INDvENG — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) March 28, 2021

What a game of cricket. Brilliant brilliant series from two of the best teams in the world. Right down to the wire.



Sam Curran = outstanding today. 😍



Well played India 👏🏽👏🏽 #INDvENG — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) March 28, 2021

Amazing Natarajan last over. Super last over. Terrific Bhuvi-Thakur again. This is a very special series win. #INDvENG #INDvsENG — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) March 28, 2021

Stunning series #INDvENG Just couldn't pick a winner right till the end .. What a knock Sam Curran and Nattu holding on in the end. Congratulations to #teamindia Its been a joy to watch — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) March 28, 2021

What a game!! What a series!! Some of the batting power and skill levels from both teams has been unbelievable!!! #INDvENG 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Ian Bell (@Ian_Bell) March 28, 2021

This series #IndvsEng_2021

Toss results: England 10, India 2

Match results: India 8, England 4

Series results:

India won 3-1 (Tests)

India won 3-2 (T20Is)

India won 2-1 (ODIs)#IndvEng#IndvsEng — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) March 28, 2021

England's last two tours to India



2016/17

Tests: Lost 0-4

ODIs: Lost 1-2

T20Is: Lost 1-2



2020/21

Tests: Lost 1-3

ODIs: Lost 1-2

T20Is: Lost 2-3



Since Jan 2015, these are the only two instances of England losing all three legs of a tour - home or away.#INDvENG — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) March 28, 2021

In a series where the opposition scored at a rate of 6.70 runs per over, Bhuvneshwar Kumar's economy was 4.65.



Let that sink in!#INDvENG #ENGvIND #ODIseries — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) March 28, 2021

Highest ever scores batting at number 8 in ODIs:



95* Sam Curran v India today

95* Chris Woakes v Sri Lanka in June 2016

92 Nathan Coulter-Nile v W Indies in June 2019#Cricket #INDvENG — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) March 28, 2021

England played six ODI series in India between 28th March 2006 and 28th March 2021.



In those six series, England won only two out of 20 matches when the series was on the line (1st ODI in 2013 & 2nd ODI in 2021). #INDvENG — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) March 28, 2021

Highest % of Team runs on England's Tour of India 2021:-

[min. 200 runs]



23.2% Joe Root

17.8% Rishabh Pant

16.8% Rohit Sharma

16.2% Jonny Bairstow

15.2% Virat Kohli

15.0% Jason Roy#INDvENG — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) March 28, 2021

One man who has come out of this Indian cricket season with a legacy is Ravi Shastri. kept the engine running through the last six months despite several troubles. Bharat Arun equally, if not more, deserves credit for a never seen before fast bowling show — Amit (@nottheamit) March 29, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia 🇮🇳

Backing up Test series win with victories in T20Is and in ODIs is a testament of consistency across formats.



Thank you, @ECB_cricket for your friendship & commitment in delivering a series that has brought joy to millions @ianwatmore Tom Harrison. — Jay Shah (@JayShah) March 28, 2021

England’s top order failed to build partnerships. Kumar sent back openers Jason Roy, for 14, and Jonny Bairstow, for one, in the first three overs.

Ben Stokes, who survived a dropped catch by Hardik Pandya on 15, fell to Natarajan for 35 and Thakur trapped Buttler lbw for 15.

Dawid Malan and Liam Livingstone put on 50 for the fifth wicket but Thakur had Livingstone caught and bowled for 36.

“We’re disappointed, we came here and we wanted to win, but there have been great learnings throughout the whole process,” said Buttler, who praised Curran as one of the new generation making their mark in the England side.

“Sam keeps showing what a match-winner he is. He is still only 22 and the scope of where he can take his game to is massive so we are all very excited for him.”

Curran put on 57 for the eighth wicket with Adil Rashid, who was superbly caught by Virat Kohli in the covers, and then 60 for the ninth wicket with Mark Wood, who made 14 before being run out in the final over.

The left-hander, who was dropped on 22 and 87, hit nine fours and three sixes in his 83-ball knock.

Positive India attack with bat

India started strongly with a 103-run opening stand between Rohit Sharma, who scored 37, and Shikhar Dhawan, who hit 67, before Rashid’s leg-spin removed both.

Moeen Ali rattled the stumps of Kohli, playing his 200th international as captain, but who has struggled against spin at times during England’s tour of India.

The home side were then indebted to Rishabh Pant (78) and Hardik Pandya (64) who put on 99 for the fifth wicket.

Left-hander Pant swatted a six off Rashid to bring up his second successive half-century.

Thakur hit 30 off 21 balls but India lost their final four wickets for eight runs as Wood claimed three wickets, including two in one over.

Kohli said he was “surprised” that Thakur was not named man-of-the-match instead of Curran after his four wickets and 30 runs.

“And Bhuvi (Kumar) another contender for man-of-the-series. These guys were the difference in the middle overs and powerplay.”

England’s Jonny Bairstow was named man-of-the-series for his 219 runs in three matches including a match-winning 124 in England’s chase of 337 in the second ODI.

Kohli’s India outplayed England in the four Tests 3-1 and then edged out the tourists 3-2 in the T20 series.

(With inputs from AFP)