HT: India 0-2 UAE

A brace from Ali Mabkhout has put UAE in control of the game. India have rarely threatened but have looked very shaky defensively. A lot of work to do for Igor Stimac at the break.

45+2’ India 0-2 UAE

Best move of the game from India so far. Liston Colaco cuts in and slides in Manvir Singh through on goal but the goalkeeper is alert and reaches the ball ahead of Manvir.

39’ India 0-2 UAE

Ali Mabkhout almost as his hat-trick as UAE once again beat India’s offside trap with ease. The striker completely free inside the box, fires into the side-netting. No organisation in the Indian defence.

32’ India 0-2 UAE

GOAL! Ali Mabkhout slots home the penalty and UAE are 2-0 up. Gurpreet guessed right but Mabkhout’s penalty was powerful and precise

28’ India 0-1 UAE

PENALTY TO UAE! India at sixes and sevens at the back as UAE penetrate the Indian defence with ease. The shot hits Adil Khan’s hand that are in an unnatural position

25’ India 0-1 UAE

India struggling to sustain possession as they are not precise enough in their passing. UAE happy to wait for a mistake and hit India on the break.

12’ India 0-1 UAE

GOOOAAALL! Mabkhout breaks India’s offside trap and chips it over Gurpreet to give UAE the lead. Poor defending from India as the concede a really soft goal

7’ India 0-0 UAE

Mashoor Shereef of India is booked after he makes a late tackle on the UAE player.

3’ India 0-0 UAE

Confusion in the Indian box. There was momentary miscommunication between the Indian defenders and the goalkeeper as they nearly made the mess of a cross. But the ball doesn’t fall to a UAE player allowing India to clear.

1’ India 0-0 UAE

KICK OFF! The action is underway at Zabeel stadium.

India vs UAE - Head to head record

TEAM NEWS - Igor Stimac makes eight changes to the team, Liston Colaco makes his debut

India XI vs UAE: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Mashoor Shereef, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh

TEAM NEWS - Igor Stimac makes eight changes to the team, Liston Colaco makes his debut

India XI vs UAE: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Mashoor Shereef, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh

Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian football team’s friendly game against UAE at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai. Stimac’s men will be tested by an opponent that’s ranked eighth in Asia and the Blue Tigers would need to lift their performance if they are to match or even better their result against Oman