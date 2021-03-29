India vs UAE, international friendly, live updates: Mabkhout doubles UAE’s lead
Follow live updates of the game as Igor Stimac’s men take on higher-ranked opponents.
After a 1-1 draw with Oman, the Indian football team get ready to face an even tougher opponents in shape of the United Arab Emirates who are ranked 40 placer higher than Igor Stimac’s side.
Can India follow up the good result against Oman with yet another positive outcome against UAE?
Live updates
HT: India 0-2 UAE
A brace from Ali Mabkhout has put UAE in control of the game. India have rarely threatened but have looked very shaky defensively. A lot of work to do for Igor Stimac at the break.
45+2’ India 0-2 UAE
Best move of the game from India so far. Liston Colaco cuts in and slides in Manvir Singh through on goal but the goalkeeper is alert and reaches the ball ahead of Manvir.
39’ India 0-2 UAE
Ali Mabkhout almost as his hat-trick as UAE once again beat India’s offside trap with ease. The striker completely free inside the box, fires into the side-netting. No organisation in the Indian defence.
32’ India 0-2 UAE
GOAL! Ali Mabkhout slots home the penalty and UAE are 2-0 up. Gurpreet guessed right but Mabkhout’s penalty was powerful and precise
28’ India 0-1 UAE
PENALTY TO UAE! India at sixes and sevens at the back as UAE penetrate the Indian defence with ease. The shot hits Adil Khan’s hand that are in an unnatural position
25’ India 0-1 UAE
India struggling to sustain possession as they are not precise enough in their passing. UAE happy to wait for a mistake and hit India on the break.
12’ India 0-1 UAE
GOOOAAALL! Mabkhout breaks India’s offside trap and chips it over Gurpreet to give UAE the lead. Poor defending from India as the concede a really soft goal
7’ India 0-0 UAE
Mashoor Shereef of India is booked after he makes a late tackle on the UAE player.
3’ India 0-0 UAE
Confusion in the Indian box. There was momentary miscommunication between the Indian defenders and the goalkeeper as they nearly made the mess of a cross. But the ball doesn’t fall to a UAE player allowing India to clear.
1’ India 0-0 UAE
KICK OFF! The action is underway at Zabeel stadium.
India vs UAE - Head to head record
TEAM NEWS - Igor Stimac makes eight changes to the team, Liston Colaco makes his debut
India XI vs UAE: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Pritam Kotal, Mashoor Shereef, Adil Khan, Akash Mishra, Apuia, Suresh Singh, Anirudh Thapa, Liston Colaco, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Manvir Singh
8:06 pm: After Oman draw, Stimac demands more from Blue Tigers
Read Preview: Ranked 40 places below their opponents, India would need to be at their very best to stand a chance of eking out a result.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Indian football team’s friendly game against UAE at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai. Stimac’s men will be tested by an opponent that’s ranked eighth in Asia and the Blue Tigers would need to lift their performance if they are to match or even better their result against Oman