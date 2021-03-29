It was forgettable day for the Indian football team as they went down 6-0 to the United Arab Emirates in an international friendly at the Zabeel stadium in Dubai on Monday.
A hat-trick from Ali Mabkhout and goals from Khalil Ibrahim, Fabio Lima and Sebastien Tagliabue condemned Igor Stimac to the heaviest defeat since taking charge of the Indian football team.
He had made eight changes to the team that played in the last game but the experimentation did not work out as India failed to produce anything of note in the entire game. The defence committed several mistakes allowing UAE to record a much-needed morale-boosting win.
There were mixed reactions on social media to India’s loss with some urging patience while others ringing the alarm bells. There were few who still managed to see the funny side of things.
