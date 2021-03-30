In what is turning out to be a whirlwind year for the dashing India batsman, Rishabh Pant was on Tuesday named captain of Delhi Capitals in place of an injured Shreyas Iyer for the upcoming Indian Premier League season beginning on April 9.

Iyer has been ruled out of the IPL after injuring his left shoulder during the recently-concluded India-England ODI series. This will be 23-year-old Pant’s debut as IPL captain. The wicketkeeper-batsman has captained Delhi’s state team in the past. Pant’s first fixture as DC captain will be against MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings on 10 April in Mumbai.

“Delhi is where I grew up, and where my IPL journey began six years ago. To lead this team one day is a dream I’ve always harboured. And today, as that dream comes true, I feel humbled,” Pant said.

“I am truly grateful, especially to our team owners, who considered me capable enough for this role. With an amazing coaching staff, and a plethora of accomplished seniors around me, I can’t wait to give my absolute best for Delhi Capitals.”

Pant was one of the architects of India’s historic 2-1 Test series win in Australia in January. He then played a big role in India’s 3-1 Test series win against England, scoring 270 runs from six innings, including a century. Pant also returned to India’s white-ball squads against England. After a decent outing in the T20 Internationals, he was in cracking form in the ODI series, hitting 77 and 78 in the two matches he played.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings in their first match of the IPL 2021 season, at the Wankhede Stadium, on April 10. The team finished as runners-up in the last edition of the IPL, losing to Mumbai Indians in the final.

Iyer described Pant as the best player to lead the Delhi side.

“When I sustained the shoulder injury, and Delhi Capitals needed a leader for this edition of the IPL, I had no doubt that Rishabh would be the best man for the job,” he said.

“He has all my good wishes to make amazing things happen with our absolutely incredible team. I’m going to miss the team tremendously, and will be cheering for them throughout.”

Here are some reactions to the announcement:

Rishab Pant is the captain of the Delhi capitals. Clearly the idea is to look forward rather than go for experience. And Rishab would probably be more comfortable going back to vice-captain once Shreyas returns.

They also wanted someone who would definitely be retained in 2022. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) March 30, 2021

Rishabh Pant will be DC captain. This will be entertaining & I feel the franchise should go back to being called Delhi Daredevils now. It is fitting. — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) March 30, 2021

India's greatest wicketkeeper batsman vs Thala on April 10th pic.twitter.com/NoASe45ZYz — Harisankar (@harish_staycalm) March 30, 2021

Glad it's Pant. Last thing you want is to get stuck up with someone who's not even a certainty in the XI for the season. Will learn as he goes along. — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) March 30, 2021

with the appointment of rishabh pant, all three northern teams in the IPL will be led by keeper batsmen - samson and rahul lead rajasthan & punjab respectively — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) March 30, 2021

Okay, we have to give full support to Rishabh Pant. He is just 23 and being a captain of an IPL team is big pressure. So let's not be massive dicks when DC lose because of a poor decision or a risky move. International cricket is not easy. Hoping Pant does well. — Arjun (@ArjunNamboo) March 30, 2021

Rishabh Pant 'Delhi is where I grew up and to lead this team is a dream come true'

Pant and Samson walking out for the toss 😍 https://t.co/jPg7vRxj5Y — Prashanth (@ps_it_is) March 30, 2021

Rishsbh Pant vs MS Dhoni on April 10th - What a fitting start to his captaincy career as well in IPL. pic.twitter.com/2UO1cdp658 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2021

what a dreamy year Rishabh Pant is having couldn't be happier for him all deserved whatever's coming his way. captaincy sounds pretty huge role for him but really wanted to see him captain dc hope he does well 💙 — A (@kyaaboltitu) March 30, 2021

I’m super excited (and nervous) to see Rishabh Pant as captain for DC. A pretty unexpected call but I hope all goes well for him. All his hard-work showed in his performance these last six months, so well deserved!! — sonali (@samtanisonali1) March 30, 2021

Congrats, @RishabhPant17 for donning another new role this year. You've aced the batsman, keeper, on-field commentator & entertainer roles respectively. Here's hoping you'll own the captaincy role as well with same panache, keeping your form & chatter intact. 😌#RishabhPant — Aishu Haridas (@imaishu_) March 30, 2021

Pant to Ashwin on next Drs call pic.twitter.com/8lA73hbrFf — Rahul (@Ittzz_Rahul) March 30, 2021

"The Delhi team has played an important role in his growth as a cricketer, just like he has played an equally important role in the growth of the Delhi team"



I love Jindal mannn.. — Spidey (@MrStarksPeter) March 30, 2021

A left handed wkb lead DC to IPL title once — arfan (@Im__Arfan) March 30, 2021

MI - Rohit Sharma.

CSK - MS Dhoni.

RCB - Virat Kohli

DC - Rishabh Pant.

RR - Sanju Samson.

SRH - David Warner.

KKR - Eoin Morgan.

PBKS - KL Rahul.



Lots of Wicket Keeper batsman as captain in IPL 2021. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 30, 2021

Just hope people don't demolarize Rishabh Pant by bringing up MS Dhoni's name and tagging him every time Delhi Capitals lose a match.



'MS Dhoni' chants didn't help him in the stadium before the pandemic. #IPL2021 — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) March 30, 2021