Fast-rising pacer Mohammed Siraj is still relatively new to the Indian team but has a long-cherished dream of becoming the country’s highest wicket-taker in international cricket one day.

The 27-year-old has played five Tests, one ODI and three T20Is for India so far after making his debut in the shortest format against New Zealand in November 2017.

Siraj has been on an impressive run since making his Test debut in Australia last December. It was an emotional tour for Siraj as he had lost his father while undergoing quarantine in Australia.

“During the Australia tour, I was in quarantine and when we came back from practice, I got to know my father passed away. Unfortunately, no one could come to my room,” Siraj said in a video posted by his IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“I called home and my fiancé and mother were very supportive and they told me that I needed to fulfill my father’s dream of seeing me play for India.”

Siraj said he wants to play in all the three formats for India and credited his success to fellow pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma.

“Jasprit Bumrah used to stand beside me whenever I was bowling. He told me to stick to the basics and not do something extra. It’s nice to learn from such an experienced player,” Siraj said

“I even played with Ishant Sharma, he has played 100 Tests. It felt good to share the dressing room with him. My dream is to be the highest wicket-taker for India and I will work hard whenever I get an opportunity.”

A key pacer for RCB, Siraj, who has captured 39 wickets in 35 IPL matches, said he was low on confidence when he first joined the squad but a good performance against KKR lifted his spirits.

(With PTI Inputs)