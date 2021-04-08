India vs Belarus, international friendly, live updates: Belarus take the lead through a penalty
Follow live updates from Indian women’s football team second game on the Uzbekistan tour as they face Belarus
After a good show against Uzbekistan that ended in a narrow 1-0 defeat, Indian women’s football team will be keen to make sure their performance translates into a good result when they take on Belarus who are ranked three places below them in the Fifa rankings.
Can Maymol Rocky’s side win their first match in 2021?
Watch the game live here
Live updates
63’ India 0-1 Belarus
GOOOAALLL! Aditi Chauhan dives the right way but the penalty is perfect as Belarus take the lead. Indian defence opened up a bit too easily in the build-up leading to a poor tackle in the penalty area.
61’ India 0-0 Belarus
PENALTY TO BELARUS!
59’ India 0-0 Belarus
Much better from India in the second half. They’re holding the ball a lot more and attempting to penetrate the Belarus defence.
50’ India 0-0 Belarus
Confusion in the Indian defence as Belarus put the ball in the back of the net but the linesman raises his flag for offside. India got away with it there.
46’ India 0-0 Belarus
Second half begins
HT: India 0-0 Belarus
It’s goalless at the break and India would be the happier team at the interval. It was pretty much all Belarus in that half and India thanks to some last-ditch defending remain level. Maymol Rocky’s team have carried little threat on the break after the first ten minutes.
39’ India 0-0 Belarus
Ashalata Devi has come on for Soumya as Maymol Rocky makes her first change.
28’ India 0-0 Belarus
Last-ditch defending! India in trouble at the back as Belarus camp the Indian penalty area but some brave blocks and tackles save the day. India are sitting too deep and need an outlet from this pressure
25’ India 0-0 Belarus
The pattern of the game is set. Belarus are dominating possession with India trying to hit them on the break. Not the worst strategy by India if they can exploit the vacant spaces in the Belarus defence and keep the back door shut. So far the execution of the counter-attacks hasn’t been up to the mark
13’ India 0-0 Belarus
CHANCE! Belarus miss a great opportunity to take the lead after a sustained spell of pressure. The striker was completely free at the far post as she met a deep cross but couldn’t keep her effort on target. Poor marking from India.
5’ India 0-0 Belarus
SO CLOSE! Soumya controls the ball and fires a long range effort that rattles the crossbar. India almost take the lead there. So unlucky!
1’ India 0-0 Belarus
KICK OFF! The action is underway
4:20 pm: Maymol Rocky makes two changes
India XI: Aditi (GK), Sweety, Wangkhem, S Chanu, Anju, Indumathi (C), Sangita, Dangmei, Manisha, Soumya, Pyari
4:15 pm: After Uzbekistan heartache, Rocky’s side eye a win
Belarus are ranked three places below India in the Fifa rankings. Can India make their superiority count? Read preview here.
Hello and welcome to Live coverage of Indian women’s football team’s friendly match against Belarus from Olmaliq, Uzbekistan. Can India bounce back from their defeat against the hosts in the first game and record a victory?