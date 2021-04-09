IPL 2021 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live blog: Can MI end jinx of losing openers?
Updates from Match No 1 of IPL 2021.
Live updates
TOSS: “It’s unbelievable,” Virat Kohli says with a smile as he wins a toss after what feels like 84 years.
Pre-match
The first match of the tournament is not a happy memory usually for Mumbai Indians. The serial winners have actually lost their curtain-raisers in each of the last EIGHT seasons. At Chepauk tonight, Kohli and Co would love for that streak to continue.
HEAD TO HEAD: Played 27, Mumbai 17, Bangalore 10 (one super over win)
Here’s some pre-match reading to warm you up as we wait for the toss.
- Team preview: Can Rohit Sharma and Co complete a hat-trick?
- Team preview: Is this Virat Kohli and Co’s year?
- Anchor at the top: Will Virat Kohli and RCB’s opening gambit work?
- Chasing an unprecedented hat-trick, ruthless Mumbai Indians will take some stopping
Get your votes in below:
06.45 pm: Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog of the Indian Premier League 2021 curtain-raiser. It’s been 150 days since Mumbai Indians clinched their unprecedented fifth title. And they will begin their quest for a unprecedented hat-trick, when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai. At the other end of the spectrum, Virat Kohli and Co begin their quest for a first ever title. The world, and India especially, is still reeling from the effects of the coronavirus virus but for the next two months, the IPL is set to be a distraction for countless cricket fans around the world.
Sit back, enjoy the ride.