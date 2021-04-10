IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live: Rishabh Pant elects to bowl first at Wankhede
Follow live updates of match No 2 of Indian Premier League 2021.
Live updates
CSK 7/1 (1.4 overs): WICKET! Avesh Khan has struck in his first over and Faf du Plessis is on his bike! Top delivery from the right-arm quick and it struck the South African opener plumb in front. No review taken. Delhi Capitals are up and running!
7.30 pm: We’re set for the start of match No 2 as Rishabh Pant leads Delhi Capitals out at the Wankhede! Chris Woakes will bowl the first over. CSK have Faf du Plessis and Ruturaj Gaikwad at the crease. Here we go!
Trivia: January 14, 2020, was the last time there was an international/IPL game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India took on Australia in an ODI and Rishabh Pant ended up getting a concussion because of a Pat Cummins bouncer.
Playing XIs
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.
Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan.
7.03 pm: MS Dhoni at the toss – “It’s good to be back... to make the most of whatever is left.”
7.00 pm: TOSS – Rishabh Pant has won the toss and Delhi Capitals will BOWL first!
6.57 pm: The big news ahead of the toss is that England’s Tom Curran and Chris Woakes are going to make their debuts for Delhi Capitals tonight.
Pre-match
Chennai and Delhi had contrasting runs in IPL 2020 with the former failing to reach the IPL playoffs for the first time. While Dhoni and Co will be aiming to bring back lost glory, Delhi will try and continue their steady progress by mounting a title run under the leadership of Pant.
HEAD TO HEAD: Played 23, Chennai 15, Delhi 8
Here’s some pre-match reading to warm you up as we wait for the toss.
Get your votes in below:
6.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 2 of Indian Premier League 2021. Tonight, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.