There might not be home advantage for any of the eights in this year’s Indian Premier League but Prithvi Shaw put up quite a show at the venue where he has played most of his cricket. At Wankhede Stadium on Saturday night, he was quite literally at home.

Captain Rishabh Pant won the battle of wicketkeepers as Delhi Capitals trumped the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Saturday.

IPL 2021: In-form Prithvi Shaw thrives in DC’s win, with just enough help from pitch and opposition

Delhi rode on a 138-run opening stand between Shikhar Dhawan (85) and Prithvi Shaw (72) to chase down their target of 189 with eight balls and seven wickets to spare in Mumbai.

The 23-year-old Pant, who was once an understudy to Dhoni and has now cemented his role as India’s premier wicketkeeper, hit the winning runs in his first outing as T20 captain.

Returning Chennai batsman Suresh Raina, who left the team due to personal reasons ahead of last year’s edition in the United Arab Emirates, top-scored with 54 as Chennai posted 188-7 after being put into bat first. Dhoni was bowled for a second-ball duck but England players Moeen Ali (36) and Sam Curran (34) contributed with the bat for three-time champions Chennai.

Fast bowlers Chris Woakes and Avesh Khan claimed two wickets each.

The 21-year-old Shaw exploded for last year’s runners-up Delhi to extend his red hot form. Shaw, who made 72, recently topped the batting chart in India’s 50-over domestic competition Vijay Hazare Trophy with 827 runs in 8 matches for winners Mumbai.

Shaw, who survived two dropped catches, finally fell to Dwayne Bravo after hitting nine fours and three sixes in his 38-ball blitz.

Dhawan departed after smashing 10 boundaries and two over the fence hits in his 54-ball knock.

Pant, who was named captain after regular skipper Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of this IPL season with a shoulder injury, hit an unbeaten 15.

Here are some reactions to Shaw’s innings:

Prithvi Shaw says he worked on his technique with coach Pravin Amre before the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Very impressed so far by Prithvi Shaw. He is such a natural stroke player but, other than one false shot, has chosen his deliveries to hit really well. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 10, 2021

It’s Shaw’s prithvi. We are just living in it. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 10, 2021

Another player who went from being the next big thing to a meme within about five minutes. Relentlessly fun to watch, forms a great contrast with Shikhar, and he's still only 21. What's not to love? https://t.co/lL4AFdLi6h — Ben Jones (@benjonescricket) April 10, 2021

Rishabh Pant leads his team to victory in his first match as captain 🔥👏🏼 Delhi Capitals win by 7 wickets. The Shaw/Dhawan partnership was outstanding. #CSKvDC #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 10, 2021

What a knock from Shaw, it was a show - 72 runs from just 38 balls including 9 fours and 3 sixes - he has been in fantastic form in last few months. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/rpTlaZZmef — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 10, 2021

To be honest, this is a t-20 Masterclass from Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan, chasing 189 with without the usual hara kiri @PrithviShaw @SDhawan25 #CSKvsDC #IPL2021 — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) April 10, 2021

50 for shaw. he will want to keep batting in the nets now. #CSKvDC #IPL2021 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 10, 2021

Nice to Shaw looking comfortable in the middle. Very still at the crease, is one of the differences I have noticed from this IPL compared to the last one. It just goes to say how important domestic cricket is for the development & confidence of players!! #DCvsCSK #IPL2021 — Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) April 10, 2021

By the way, Lara pointed it out. Shaw definitely changed his technique — Flighted Leggie 🏏 (@flighted_leggie) April 10, 2021

Gotta love the way MSD goes outta his way to instil confidence in young Indian prospects like Prithvi Shaw. The man always has national interests at heart. — CS Amudhan (@csamudhan) April 10, 2021

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan become the first pair to share a 138-run partnership in IPL. Now all partnerships from 0-140 runs have taken place at least once in IPL.#IPL2021 #CSKvDC — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 10, 2021

Had always wondered what Prithvi Shaw runs looked like. Now understand the hype. Another one to to be frightened of for the next decade. Cheers #IPL2021 — Sam Perry (@sjjperry) April 11, 2021

Appreciation tweet for only those who were with Prithvi Shaw in his bad times — Nitin (@LoyalMIfan) April 10, 2021

Really happy for Shaw, Dhawan ,both had some tough times with Shaw dropped from Indian team &Dhawan lost his spot in T20I team but both has started strongly in #IPL2021, vital season for both of them. pic.twitter.com/btBfe1HQ1Z — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 10, 2021

Tough luck for Chennai. Thanks to Raina and Sam Curran they got to a decent score, but @SDhawan25 and Prithvi Shaw just took away the game from them with that opening partnership. Good win for @DelhiCapitals and a good beginning to captaincy for young @RishabhPant17

#CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/nGpDSwirKG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 10, 2021