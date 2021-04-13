The Board of Control for Cricket in India published an advertisement for the job of women’s team head coach, who will also be required to handle the U-19 and India A sides as per the official job description.

The Board said that applications should be submitted by 26 April.

Former India opener and the incumbent for the head coach role WV Raman is all set to re-apply for the post, according to PTI, with the BCCI reportedly looking at empowering him with more responsibilities. The report added that the senior team head coach will also have a considerable say in the roadmap for the women’s A, U-19 and NCA teams.

The Board’s advertisement on its website is as per the requirements of its new constitution which states that the ending of every contractual agreement should be followed by seeking fresh applications.





Earlier, PTI reported that the appointment of the support staff was on the agenda for BCCI in its Apex Council meeting, to be held on April 16, as well as the team’s international assignments, which have been hit badly by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The team is set to play a Test for the first time in more than six years, as announced by secretary Jay Shah. The schedule for the team’s all-format tour of England was announced by ECB on Tuesday. India are expected to tour Australia later this year.

Also, it remains to be seen if head coach WV Raman gets an extension even as the BCCI invited fresh applications for the post. Raman, who was appointed as the head coach in 2018, was with the team in the recent home series against South Africa which India lost. His contract expired last year but the former India cricketer was asked to oversee the team for the visit of Proteas. According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, Raman could well be retained in the role, should he apply again.

Here are details from the job description:

Role purpose: Responsible for coaching the Women’s National Team, Women’s India A and Women’s India U19 Term: Two years Requirements: Should have represented India or any other country at international level or

NCA Level ‘C’ certified coach or a similar certification from a reputed organisation/institute and a minimum of 50 First Class games or

Should have the experience of coaching an international team for a period of minimum one season or a T20 franchise for minimum two seasons

A thorough understanding of the game or playing/coaching experience at the highest level

Experience of leading a multi-cultural team

“As far as I know, WV will be applying for the post. Under his guidance, the women’s team reached the finals of the World T20. And don’t forget this series against South Africa was the first in one year. He is well within his rights to re-apply and I believe he remains a strong contender,” a senior BCCI official told PTI.

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup scheduled in New Zealand is in less than a year’s time.

“Whoever is the new head coach will have more say as we plan to develop a robust A and U-19 team before we can start a full-fledged six or eight-team women’s IPL. And who better than the new chief coach to monitor a smooth transition from U-19 to senior level for the girls,” the official said.

BCCI set to appoint new junior selectors

The BCCI will also have a fresh set of junior selectors with the ICC U-19 World Cup for men set to be held next year. The appointments to replace the Ashish Kapoor-led committee was delayed because of the pandemic which also led to the age-group cricket being postponed.

However, it is understood that the U-19 One Day Championship for the Vinoo Mankad Trophy will start at the end of May or early June. The junior selection committee will also be in charge of selecting the U-23 Emerging India squad.

For the junior selection committee, the criteria is a minimum of 25 first-class games and also retired from competitive cricket for at least five years.

(With PTI inputs)