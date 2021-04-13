Andre Russell returned with sensational figures of 5/15 in just two overs as Kolkata Knight Riders bowled out Mumbai Indians for just 152 in match No 5 of Indian Premier League 2021 in Chennai on Tuesday.
Russell’s figures are the eighth-best ever in the history of the T20 competition.
Live updates: IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians
The West Indies all-rounder joined the KKR bowling attack in the 18th over against Mumbai and ended up delivering an absolutely brilliant spell.
Russell got the wickets of Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Rahul Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.
Here’s a look at the best ever bowling figures in IPL history:
|PLAYER
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|SR
|Against
|Venue
|Match Date
|Alzarri Joseph
|3.4
|12
|6
|3.66
|SRH
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|06 April 2019
|Sohail Tanvir
|4
|14
|6
|4.00
|CSK
|Sawai Mansingh Stadium
|04 May 2008
|Adam Zampa
|4
|19
|6
|4.00
|SRH
|ACA-VDCA Stadium
|10 May 2016
|Anil Kumble
|3.1
|5
|5
|3.80
|RR
|Newlands
|18 April 2009
|Ishant Sharma
|3
|12
|5
|3.60
|KTK
|Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium
|27 April 2011
|Lasith Malinga
|3.4
|13
|5
|4.40
|DC
|Arun Jaitley Stadium
|10 April 2011
|Ankit Rajpoot
|4
|14
|5
|4.80
|SRH
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|26 April 2018
|Andre Russell
|2
|15
|5
|2.40
|MI
|Chidambaram
|13 April 2021
|James Faulkner
|4
|16
|5
|4.80
|SRH
|Rajiv Gandhi Intl. Cricket Stadium
|17 May 2013
|Ravindra Jadeja
|4
|16
|5
|4.80
|DEC
|ACA-VDCA Stadium
|07 April 2012