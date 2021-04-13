IPL 2021, Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians live blog: Suryakumar falls after a superb fifty
Updates from match No 5 in the Indian Premier League.
Live updates
MI 94/3 after 13 overs (Rohit 29, Hardik 4): Just three runs off the Varun over. Keeping things tight. MI looking for the one big over that will help them break the shackles.
MI 91/3 after 12 overs (Rohit 28, Hardik 2): MI are in a spot of bother here. Will Rohit look to play a few shots or will he look to anchor one end down and let Hardik, Pollard and the others go for the big shots?
MI 88/3 after 11.1 overs (Rohit 27): WICKET! Cummins gets Kishan with the short ball. He hooked it straight to the fielder in the deep. Ishan Kishan c Prasidh b Cummins 1(3)
MI 86/2 after 10.2 overs (Rohit 26): WICKET! The one that KKR wanted badly but a superb innings by Suryakumar. With Rohit struggling to get going, he just took one for the team. Realised he had to keep playing the big shots. Shakib was a bit too smart and Gill took a good catch in the deep. Suryakumar Yadav c Shubman Gill b Shakib 56(36)
MI 81/1 after 10 overs (Rohit 25, Suryakumar 52): Another fine over by Cummins or at least it looked like that until Sky hammered another six out of the top drawer to get to his fifty off just 33 balls. 99 metres. The shot got Hardik Pandya on his feet. Once again, just picked it up... went high and deep into the stands.
MI 70/1 after 9 overs (Rohit 23, Suryakumar 43): A really slow and steady knock by Rohit so far. MI will want him to get a move on soon. His 23 has come off 18 balls.
MI 64/1 after 8 overs (Rohit 20, Suryakumar 40): The 50-run stand between these two batsmen has come off 35 balls. Prasidh Krishna starts off with a 16-run over which included a stunning six by Sky, who just walked across his stumps and picked up the ball with ridiculous ease.
MI 48/1 after 7 overs (Rohit 19, Suryakumar 25): Another solid over by Shakib, who has conceded just 10 runs in his two overs so far.
MI 42/1 after 6 overs (Rohit 16, Suryakumar 22): Cummins started off with three dot balls and then Sky swung his arms at one and got it through the off-side for a four. Another single off the last ball made it a five-run over. Good Powerplay for KKR.
And Pat Cummins comes into the attack after five overs of spin.
MI 37/1 after 5 overs (Rohit 16, Suryakumar 17): Chakaravarthy concedes a four off the last ball of the over. Rohit brings the sweep out and picks the gap in the field.
MI 28/1 after 4 overs (Rohit 10, Suryakumar 15): Fine over by Shakib al-Hasan, who was just brought into the attack. Just 4 runs off it.
MI 24/1 after 3 overs (Rohit 8, Suryakumar 13): Sky starts off with a sweep for four off Bhajji and then follows it up with two more boundaries in the over. One on the leg-side and the other on the off-side. Brilliant batting.
MI 10/1 after 2 overs (Rohit 8): WICKET! Varun Chakaravarthy from the other end. Morgan not wanting to give QdK or Rohit any pace to work with and it worked. QdK gets a top edge and Rahul Tripathi takes a fine catch in the deep. de Kock c Tripathi b Chakravarthy 2(6)
MI 3/0 after 1 over (Rohit 1, de Kock 2): Harbhajan starts things off for KKR with a tidy three-run over.
19.28 pm: Players are taking the field. Almost time for the game to begin.
19.19 pm: The head-to-head record everyone is talking about.
Matches played : 27
MI won : 21
KKR won : 6
19.05 pm: Playing XIs
No changes for KKR.
Kolkata Knight Riders XI: S Gill, N Rana, R Tripathi, E Morgan, D Karthik, S Al Hasan, A Russell, P Cummins, H Singh, V Chakaravarthy, P Krishna
One change for MI. Chris Lynn misses out, Quinton de Kock is back for MI.
Mumbai Indians XI: Q de Kock, R Sharma, S Yadav, I Kishan, H Pandya, K Pollard, K Pandya, M Jansen, R Chahar, J Bumrah, T Boult
Toss
Eoin Morgan wins the toss and KKR are going to have a bowl first. Batting seems to get easier later.
Pre-match
KKR vs MI preview: Morgan’s team hope to get it right against Rohit’s slow starters
06.45 pm: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of match No 5 of Indian Premier League 2021. In what is a lop-sided rivalry in the history of the tournament, Eoin Morgan’s Kolkata Knight Riders will believe that they can tilt the equation a tiny bit on their favour tonight in Chennai. Defending champions Mumbai Indians, as has become customary now, lost the first match of the tournament. Rohit Sharma and Co will have their task cut out against KKR. What’s in store tonight at Chepauk?