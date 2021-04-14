Perhaps it is the most lop-sided rivalry in Indian Premier League for a reason. Kolkata Knight Riders came into the match in Chennai on Tuesday with a 21-6 record against Mumbai Indians but looked for large parts of the night that they would reduce the deficit. But an epic implosion saw them lose the match by 10 runs as MI opened their account for the 2021 season.
Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningy fell short giving defending champions their first win.
This was Mumbai Indians’ 12th win in the last 13 matches against KKR.
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians as it happened: KKR’s implode, MI clinch win
