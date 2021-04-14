Perhaps it is the most lop-sided rivalry in Indian Premier League for a reason. Kolkata Knight Riders came into the match in Chennai on Tuesday with a 21-6 record against Mumbai Indians but looked for large parts of the night that they would reduce the deficit. But an epic implosion saw them lose the match by 10 runs as MI opened their account for the 2021 season.

Chasing a target of 153, KKR were on course reaching 122 for 4 in the 15th over before the last five fetched only 20 runs as they stunningy fell short giving defending champions their first win.

This was Mumbai Indians’ 12th win in the last 13 matches against KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians as it happened: KKR’s implode, MI clinch win

Here are some reactions to a bizarre game of cricket:

Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 13, 2021

Gutted — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) April 13, 2021

Gotta love games that come alive at the death! 💯 pic.twitter.com/fk3dIQQEE5 — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) April 13, 2021

More than the pitch I though nerves got the better of KKR in the run chase. Should have won this one easily. #IPL2021 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 13, 2021

And yet another heartbreak for #KKRHaiTaiyaar in the hands of #MI to this long list.

Even with all the luck in the world they still couldn't beat the old enemy.



22-6 is the scoreline.#KKRvsMI https://t.co/fRQ9an44Po — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) April 13, 2021

MI vs KKR was a cricket game that was lost in the head, not on the field. To lose after dominating for the first 35 overs of the match will really hurt. And after the youngsters played their heart out, it was KKR's veteran international stars who failed to finish. — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 13, 2021

Mumbai Indians v Kolkata Knight Riders H2H record (most recent first):



WWWWLWWWWWWWWLLLWWLWWWLWWWWW#IPL2020 #KKRvMI — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 13, 2021

KKR played the reputation of the opposition than the ball or the situation. Should have stuck to their natural game and won it easily. #KKRvsMI — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) April 13, 2021

What a fight to the end by Mumbai Indians! Great comeback! And that last over from Boult! Feel like I come here every night to type ‘it went down to the wire’ 😂 got to love IPL. Congrats MI. #KKRvMI #IPL2021 — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 13, 2021

Brilliant captaincy from Rohit. Sensed Andre Russell wouldn't take a chance early on & attacked him with men around. Created a chance. Saved Bumrah for Russell. Chahar bowled brilliantly. Fantastic comeback. MI have won 22 out of 28 IPL games v KKR #KKRvsMI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 13, 2021

Bumrah dropped the catch of Russell in the 18th over, then KKR needed 19 from 12 balls then he just give 4 runs - He is just above everyone in death. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 13, 2021

Rohit bowled and KKR never recovered from there. Deserves the Dream11 Gamechanger Award. #KKRvsMI — Manya (@CSKian716) April 13, 2021

Brilliant at the end from #MI. But #KKR those last few overs??? — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2021

Jo hare hue match ko bhi ko romanchak banade wo @mipaltan ! Unbelievable win 👏👏 #MumbaiIndians .Boom 💥 and boult ⚡️are just absolute beast of death bowling ! Outstanding spell by @krunalpandya24 & @rdchahar1 👏@Mipaltan srsly #Duniahiladenge #IPL — Reema Malhotra (@ReemaMalhotra8) April 13, 2021

True Champs @mipaltan Playing till the end and even they would be surprised they pulled this one back #VIVOIPL #KKRvsMI Oh dear @KKRiders 🤦🏻‍♂️ A life lesson there “Never go away .. you just don’t know what can happen “ Well done Mumbai 👏👏 — Russel Arnold (@RusselArnold69) April 13, 2021

What an incredible turnaround! Got to give it to the @mipaltan . Brilliantly led by Rohit. Special effort from the bowlers to defend 31 in the last 5 overs. #MIvsKKR pic.twitter.com/vD70HmydME — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 13, 2021

This is why #MI are five-time champions. Know how to snatch victories from the jaws of defeat. Right. Point taken.



But this loss tells us more why #KKRHaiTaiyaar has such poor record vs #MI. They’re such a skilful side....but somehow find ways to lose against them. #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 13, 2021

Not trying to soften the blow. But it was a weird performance finally after doing most things right! https://t.co/8GSYXfHZ9u — Naomi Datta (@nowme_datta) April 13, 2021

How did that just happen? Needed 31 off 30 balls. Lost by 10 runs with three wickets still in the hut. In between, #MI dropped Russell twice. Incredible Premier League has given us yet another freakish result. #KKRvMI #IPL2021 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 13, 2021

Haar ke jeetne waale ko baazigar Kehte Hai, jeet ke haarne waale ko KKR karte hai.



K bye. — Clive (@_vanillawallah) April 13, 2021

Absolutely heart-wrenching. 💔



Braver, stronger from here on. pic.twitter.com/esbqomPh88 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 13, 2021

How do you defend 31 runs in last 5 overs with opposition 122/4:



16th: 1 run- 1 wkt (Krunal)

17th: 8 run- 0 wkt (Bumrah)

18th: 3 run- 0 wkt (Krunal)

19th: 4 run- 0 wkt (Bumrah)

20th: 4 run- 2 wkts (Boult)



Simple!

(Only one 4 hit in last 5 ov -that too of a free-hit)#KKRvMI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 13, 2021

Summary of what happened:



MI finally found out that it is KKR. pic.twitter.com/PqCF1kMjqH — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 13, 2021

Bad feeling this win will come and catch up with KKR in the end, and they won't advance yet again. 😭 — Sarah Waris (@swaris16) April 13, 2021