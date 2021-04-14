Former Zimbabwe captain Heath Streak has been banned from all cricket for eight years after he accepted five charges of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council announced in a release.

Streak was charged as a participant under the Code by virtue of his status as the coach of Zimbabwe from 2016 to 2018 and as the coach of various domestic teams. His ban extends until March, 2029.

The list of charges against him is exhaustive and include disclosing inside information where he it may be used for betting purposes and facilitating players to break the code by introducing them to people involved in potential betting.

He is understood to not have disclosed corrupt approaches in relation to international matches as well as in domestic cricket leagues, such as the Indian Premier League, Pakistan Super League as well as the leagues in Bangladesh and Afghanistan. He was also charged with obstructing or delaying an investigation.

Streak is said to have chosen to admit the charges and agreed the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

The full list of charges are as follows: