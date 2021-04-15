Chennai witnessed another collapse while chasing as Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs for their second successive victory of this Indian Premier League season on Wednesday.

Hyderabad faltered in their chase of 150 to finish on 143/9 despite a valiant 54 by skipper David Warner in Chennai. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed struck three times in one over to make Hyderabad slip from 115-2 to 116-5.

Chennai puzzle: The lessons in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting collapse against RCB

Pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel took two wickets each as Bangalore took top spot in the eight-team table. Kohli earned praise for his smart captaincy while questions arose over the oitch quality in Chennai.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions

There is a new disaster horror movie in town. It's called "Death Overs in Chennai". — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 14, 2021

On a wicket like Chennai, having a set batsman not finishing the job is criminal. Hyderabad will regret this.

But what a game changing , 3 wicket over from young Shahbaz Ahmed .

Two in two for @RCBTweets is a very promising beginning #SRHvRCB pic.twitter.com/ocWFqy8NeY — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 14, 2021

So is Chennai a bat first venue ? Yesterday #KKR and today #SRH. Both unable to chase down relatively easier targets #IPL2021 #RCBvsSRH — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) April 14, 2021

What a game! Brilliant captaincy by King @imVkohli to bring in #Shahbaz into the attack! Very impressed by #Harshal to show he's got the nerves to bowl at the death! What a win for @RCBTweets looks like one hell of a season ahead! Terrible batting display by @SunRisers! #SRHvRCB — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) April 14, 2021

Maybe teams will now front load on this Chennai pitch? Treat it like a 15 over game, seeing as how the last five overs are proving so hard to score off? #RCBvSRH — Snehal Pradhan (@SnehalPradhan) April 14, 2021

Some collapse from #RCB but all teams will struggle to force the pace on this slow Chennai wicket. #SRH will be thrilled if they can chase 130 — Rahul Puri (@rahulpuri) April 14, 2021

RCB wins by 6 runs! Some Shahbaz brilliance in the 17th over absolutely turned the match. RCB: ye kitni awesome hai yaar 👏🏼😂 Ee sala cup namde #IPL2021 #SRHvRCB — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) April 14, 2021

Commentators in 6th over - What is Kohli doing? He needs to swap the bowler's ends.



Commentators in 20th over - Kohli has called all the shots right today. Smart captaincy. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) April 14, 2021

RCB are better when they don't play at chinnaswamy — arfan (@Im__Arfan) April 14, 2021