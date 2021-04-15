Chennai witnessed another collapse while chasing as Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore edged out Sunrisers Hyderabad by six runs for their second successive victory of this Indian Premier League season on Wednesday.
Hyderabad faltered in their chase of 150 to finish on 143/9 despite a valiant 54 by skipper David Warner in Chennai. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed struck three times in one over to make Hyderabad slip from 115-2 to 116-5.
Chennai puzzle: The lessons in Sunrisers Hyderabad’s batting collapse against RCB
Pace bowlers Mohammed Siraj and Harshal Patel took two wickets each as Bangalore took top spot in the eight-team table. Kohli earned praise for his smart captaincy while questions arose over the oitch quality in Chennai.
