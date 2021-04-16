Indian women’s team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan has signed for Icelandic club Hamar Hveragerdi, the All India Football Federation announced on Thursday.

Chauhan who played for West Ham United Ladies team earlier in her career but only on a semi-professional contract will now ply her trade in the third division of women’s football league in Iceland.

Chauhan has been a regular in goal for the national team and impressed with her performances during the team’s recent defeats against Uzbekistan and Belarus. Last season, she was also part of the Gokulam Kerala team that won the Indian Women’s League.

Chauhan now becomes the second Indian women’s footballer after Bala Devi to earn a professional contract at an overseas club.