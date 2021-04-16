David Miller’s combative 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris’ timely onslaught (36 not out) powered the Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic three-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match, in Mumbai on Thursday.

Opting to bowl, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat took 3/15 runs to restrict the Capitals to 147/8.

But the Royals’ chase was in big trouble soon. They were 17/3 in the fourth over and 42/5 at the halfway mark. They needed 58 from the last five overs and 12 from the final over.

Miller anchored the Royals’ chase but it was Morris whose blitzkrieg took Royals home with two balls to spare. It is Royals’ first win of the season.

Tom Curran attracted a fair bit of criticism for his last over as did Kagiso Rabada for his penultimate over. Delhi’s decision to not bowl out R Ashwin wasn’t taken too kindly either. But RR showed immense heart to keep going when all seemed lost for them.

Here are some reactions to the game:

Game set for Rajasthan Royals. What a victory for them. The most expensive buy of IPL just showed why he deserves that much money. David Miller and Chris Morris were the only two batsmen who scored more than 15 in the innings for Royals. Outstanding performance by both. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 15, 2021

Most legal deliveries bowled in an IPL match before the first six being hit:-

212 - DC v RR at Mumbai, today

First six - Avesh Khan to David Miller



183 - RR v CSK at Chennai, 2011

First six - Nayan Doshi to Michael Hussey#IPL2021 #DCvRR — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris has terrific skillsets for a T20 cricketer. Can bowl in the powerplays, good death bowler & a big hitter. Showed his big hitting prowess v DC: scored 36 off 18 & hit 4 sixes. Should Samson have denied that single v Punjab? DC missed a trick by not bowling out Ashwin — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) April 16, 2021

Chris Morris scored 29 off 10 balls in the final two overs.



The only player to score more runs in the last two overs of a successful IPL chase is MS Dhoni - 30 vs KXIP in 2010. #IPL2021 #RRvDC — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) April 15, 2021

Chris Morris proved today that why he has given lots of money in the auction, the guy's a total asset but hero was Unadkat with the ball. He turned the match for #RR. — Bhawana (@bhawnakohli5) April 15, 2021

It was really pleasing to see @rajasthanroyals bowl with such skill and planning tonight. Encouraging for Sanju Samson’s team. Wonderful to see Unadkat, Miller and Morris remind us of what they are capable of. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) April 15, 2021

MOM Winners in this IPL 2021 So Far:-



•Harshal Patel

•Shikhar Dhawan

•Nitish Rana

•Sanju Samson

•Rahul Chahar

•Glenn Maxwell

•Jaydev Unadkat



7 matches, 6 Times Indian players Won the Man Of The Match Awards in this IPL so far. And one Foreign player is Maxwell. #IPL2021 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) April 15, 2021

Avesh, Prasidh, Harshal, Shahbaz, Sakariya and now Unadkat...great to see Indian bowlers become game changers this IPL. Hope the trend continues. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 15, 2021

Jaydev Unadkat in today's match pic.twitter.com/AgUQzALmcd — Nitin Sharma... (@NitinShMs) April 15, 2021

"You are bowling well. Sometimes even I am not able to understand what you are bowling."



Sanju Samson to Jaydev Unadkat ahead of this game. This kind of confidence always helps! — Alagappan Vijayakumar (@IndianMourinho) April 15, 2021

Today he silenced all those people who criticised RR for paying him so much money. He single handedly won the game for the team.



Unadkat is a hero. #RRvsDC — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) April 15, 2021

Its lord Unadkat day 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/BYbO8fea39 — Preshaan Walker🎧♻️ (@aawara_engynar) April 15, 2021

Ricky Ponting said "Ashwin bowled beautifully, three overs, none for 14, without giving a boundary - he worked so hard after game one, it was mistake from our side not completing the overs, this is something we will talk when I get the chance to sit down with the team". — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 16, 2021

Really tough few months for Tom Curran.



There are few roles in the game where your flaws are in the spotlight more when you’re out of form than a death overs specialist.



He’s won England games in the past and lit up the BBL; he’s a good cricketer going through a difficult run — Yas Rana (@Yas_Wisden) April 15, 2021

Tom Curran bowling the 20th over for the team in IPL -



4 Innings

0 WICKETS

18.92 ECONOMY

One four

Six SIXES#RRvDC #IPL2021 — Sooraj Ayyappan (@SoorajAyyappan_) April 15, 2021