David Miller’s combative 43-ball 62 and Chris Morris’ timely onslaught (36 not out) powered the Rajasthan Royals to a dramatic three-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match, in Mumbai on Thursday.
Opting to bowl, RR pacer Jaydev Unadkat took 3/15 runs to restrict the Capitals to 147/8.
But the Royals’ chase was in big trouble soon. They were 17/3 in the fourth over and 42/5 at the halfway mark. They needed 58 from the last five overs and 12 from the final over.
Miller anchored the Royals’ chase but it was Morris whose blitzkrieg took Royals home with two balls to spare. It is Royals’ first win of the season.
Tom Curran attracted a fair bit of criticism for his last over as did Kagiso Rabada for his penultimate over. Delhi’s decision to not bowl out R Ashwin wasn’t taken too kindly either. But RR showed immense heart to keep going when all seemed lost for them.
