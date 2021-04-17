Star India retained the media rights for Pro Kabaddi for five more seasons (season eight to season twelve) after emerging as the successful bidder following an online auction conducted by Mashal Sports, the league announced on Saturday.

Star India has retained the media rights at an average annual value, which is double of last season’s rights fee. The company will be responsible for producing the live feed and providing a strong marketing commitment to the league.

Star India Private Limited was the Media Rights Partner for PKL for the first seven seasons of the League. This was the first time Mashal Sports offered the media rights to eligible domestic and global players through an open tender process.

However, the details of the remaining bidders if there were any remains unknown.

The higher payout from the broadcaster will also ensure that the revenues for the franchisees double, the sources said.

“The auction process has been guided by an independent Auction Committee, comprising eminent individuals. With this important step now over, we are excited to conduct a stellar PKL Season 8 later this year,” Anupam Goswami, CEO - Mashal Sports & League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League said.

“Our focus during this rights period will be to further build on the success of PKL and work closely with Star India to offer our fans more and innovative ways to engage with PKL through various mediums including television, digital and gaming,” he added.

The eighth edition of Pro Kabaddi that was scheduled to be held in July 2020 was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With PTI inputs