Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on Monday announced plans for a breakaway European Super League.

While the reaction to it from fans and former players has largely been negative, one of the more intriguing aspects has been to see what some of the active footballers and managers have to say about the issue:

“One thing I understand and that people think is not right is the competitiveness, I get that. “I like the fact that West Ham might play Champions League next year. I don’t want them to, because I want us to be there, but I like that they have the chance.” – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

“I am part of this club and I trust this club to make the right decisions. I think it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part. On my badge it says that everyone has to play their role. My role is to coach.” – Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel

“We, the coaches, are ready to coach the clubs. I have no doubt that the club will make the best decision for what is best for the future of the club.” – Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone

“There is a lot of questions. I can only say my personal opinion, I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen,” – Liverpool midfielder James Milner

“It’s amazing the amount of opera that comes in to the game when somebody’s pockets are getting hurt, it’s a shame it’s not like that with racism.” – Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford

Kids grow up dreaming to win the World Cup and the Champions League - not any Super League. The enjoyment of big games is that they only happen once or twice a year, not every week. Really hard to understand for all football fans out there...⚽💔 — Mesut Özil (@MesutOzil1088) April 19, 2021

Football will be in the near future on a brink of complete collapse. Nobody is thinking about the bigger picture, only the financial side.



I still believe we can solve this unpleasant situation. — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) April 19, 2021

“For me it’s absolutely unacceptable what is going on behind the scenes. Nobody wants it –- not even the fans of the clubs who want to go there want it.” – Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl

Thomas Tuchel on the Super League: "I was clearly not involved and my players were not involved in the decision-making process." — Melissa Reddy (@MelissaReddy_) April 19, 2021

Bruno Fernandes endorses Daniel Podence's post celebrating the Champions League pic.twitter.com/SokDTsNcee — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) April 19, 2021

(With AFP Inputs)

This article will be updated with more reactions.