Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan on Monday announced plans for a breakaway European Super League.
European Super League: All you need to know about the new breakaway football tournament
Watch: ‘Absolutely disgusted’ – Man Utd Gary Neville slams European Super League plans
While the reaction to it from fans and former players has largely been negative, one of the more intriguing aspects has been to see what some of the active footballers and managers have to say about the issue:
“One thing I understand and that people think is not right is the competitiveness, I get that.
“I like the fact that West Ham might play Champions League next year. I don’t want them to, because I want us to be there, but I like that they have the chance.”
– Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp
“I am part of this club and I trust this club to make the right decisions. I think it’s too early to judge everything and it’s not my part. On my badge it says that everyone has to play their role. My role is to coach.”
– Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel
“We, the coaches, are ready to coach the clubs. I have no doubt that the club will make the best decision for what is best for the future of the club.”
– Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone
“There is a lot of questions. I can only say my personal opinion, I don’t like it and hopefully it doesn’t happen,”
– Liverpool midfielder James Milner
“It’s amazing the amount of opera that comes in to the game when somebody’s pockets are getting hurt, it’s a shame it’s not like that with racism.”
– Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford
“For me it’s absolutely unacceptable what is going on behind the scenes. Nobody wants it –- not even the fans of the clubs who want to go there want it.”
– Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl
(With AFP Inputs)
This article will be updated with more reactions.