IPL 2021, CKS vs RR live blog: Samson wins toss, RR to bowl first against CSK
All the live updates from the 12th game of IPL 2021
Live updates
CSK squad: No changes for CSK too.
CSK playing XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar
RR squad: No changes to the RR line-up today. They bat deep and Sanju likes it that way.
RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), Shivam Dube, David Miller, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Jaydev Unadkat, Chetan Sakariya, Mustafizur Rahman
Toss: RR have won the toss and Sanju Samson chooses to bowl first.
Head-to-head results
|Matches
|Chennai wins
|Rajasthan wins
|23
|14
|9
18.51 pm: Last season, RR beat CSK in both matches and that is something Dhoni will dearly like to change this year.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage for Match 12 of the season. Three-time champion Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals would look to build on their first wins and gain momentum when they clash in the Indian Premier League in Mumbai today.
The two sides bounced back after losing their opening fixtures with wins, albeit in contrasting styles.
While the MS Dhoni-led CSK had it easy against Punjab Kings, the Royals scraped through against Delhi Capitals in the final over. Both teams would be eyeing a second win to give their campaign a boost.