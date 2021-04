#WrestleAlmaty Asian C’ship WW Top Performer: @Phogat_Vinesh 🇮🇳



Vinesh started her day with back-to-back techs over O. GANBAATAR 🇲🇳 & M. HSIEH (TPE). Then, after securing a finals spot due to H. OH 🇰🇷 inj. def. out of the semifinals, Vinesh pinned M. HSIEH (TPE) and won 53kg 🥇. pic.twitter.com/DnrKzdJAuj