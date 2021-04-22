T Natarajan, who was one of IPL 2020’s biggest breakout stars, is all set to miss out on the remainder of the current season after aggravating a knee injury.

The 30-year-old left-arm pacer has played only two matches this season and he may not be able to take any further part in the tournament.

Sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India and the IPL told Cricbuzz “that the pacer could be asked to report back to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bangalore.”

Natarajan’s last game for SRH was against Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai on April 11 and his absence will be a big blow for his team. His yorkers made a difference last year and even got him a call-up to the Indian team.

On Wednesday, after the game against Punjab Kings, Sunrisers skipper David Warner had said that they are monitoring the paceman.

“He has obviously got a sore knee,” Warner said. “Given the circumstance in these bubbles, if he goes and gets a scan, he obviously has to sit out for seven days. He has to get back in quarantine. We are just monitoring him at the moment. The physios are doing their best to analyse from a face point of view but he obviously has to go out and get a scan at some point.”