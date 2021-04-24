The Indian recurve women’s team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari stormed into the final and ensured their first medal at the Archery World Cup Stage one in Guatemala City on Friday.

The top-seeded Indian trio defeated Spain in straight sets 6-0 with some consistent shooting to set up a gold medal clash with second seeds Mexico on Sunday.

Deepika, Ankita and Komalika shot 55, 56 and 55 to prevail over Elia Canales, Ines De Velasco and Leyre Fernandez Infante in straight sets.

In the quarter-finals, they had eliminated hosts Guatemala City by an identical 6-0 margin earlier in the day at the Sports Complex Los Arcos.

Women's recurve team: INTO THE FINAL! Top seeds Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat and Komalika Bari overcome Spain with a 6-0 win in the semi-finals in Guatemala to enter the gold medal match. They'll be up against Mexico on Sunday.



The men’s team, which qualified as third seed, on the other hand lost out in the quarter-finals to their Spanish rivals 26-27 in a shoot-off after both teams were tied 4-4.

With PTI Inputs