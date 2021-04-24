IPL 2021 Watch: It is our responsibility to entertain people and keep them at home, says Chris Morris The Covid pandemic has devastated the world and Morris believes cricketers need to do their best to put a smile on the faces of those watching. Scroll Staff An hour ago RR's Chris Morris | Sportzpics / IPL We are quite privileged to be doing what we are doing. It is our responsibility to entertain people and keep them at home so they can watch cricket : @Tipo_Morris wants to do it for the fans world over. #VIVOIPL #RRvKKR pic.twitter.com/huxLHXtSw3— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 24, 2021 Watch the full interview HERE Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Chris Morris Rajasthan Royals Cricket IPL 2021