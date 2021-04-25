IPL 2021 Watch: RCB stars Kohli, de Villiers and Co urge masking up as Covid-19 cases in India surge India recorded 349,313 positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday. Scroll Staff An hour ago RCB players in action during ongoing IPL | Deepak Malik/ Sportzpics for IPL Stay Home. Stay Safe. The only way to beat the Coronavirus pandemic is by working as a team. Each one of us is a superhero and all we need to do is follow the basics and help each other. Here’s Virat Kohli and Co. with a public service announcement.#PlayBold #StayHomeStaySafe pic.twitter.com/jQT9q15N5j— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 25, 2021 Also Watch: It is our responsibility to entertain people and keep them at home, says Chris Morris Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. Cricket IPL IPL 2021 Royal Challengers bangalore RCB Chris Morris AB de Villiers Read Comments