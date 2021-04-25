In a finish that will be talked about for ages, Ravindra Jadeja scored 36 runs off the bat in the final over of Chennai Super Kings’ innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Sunday. Harshal Patel’s over, which included a no ball for height, went for 37 runs.
With five sixes in the final over bowled by the purple-cap holder, Jadeja equalled the record for most runs in an over in the tournament’s history.
Read: CSK vs RCB — as it happened
The CSK allrounder finished unbeaten 62 off 28 as CSK reached 191/4 in their 20 overs.
As if that was not enough, Jadeja returned bowling figures of 4-1-13-3, including the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. To go with that, he effected a runout with a direct hit as well in what would go down as one of the greatest all-round displays by a cricketer in the IPL.
CSK won by 69 runs to go top of the table while RCB tasted their first defeat of the season.
Jadeja, who was dropped on 0 by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar in the 15th over, made full use of the reprieve to finish on 62 off 28 balls after ruining what was turning out to be an excellent outing for purple cap holder Harshal, with his brutal last over onslaught.
From 3/14 in three overs, Harshal finished with figures of 3/51.
With CSK placed at 154/4 when Harshal was handed the ball, Jadeja hit the first four balls for huge sixes and followed them with another maximum and a boundary in the seven-ball final over.
Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained not out on 2. Jadeja’s assault came after the RCB bowlers – Patel and Mohammed Siraj (0/32) – had kept CSK in check.
Here are some statistics and reactions to the innings: