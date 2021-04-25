In a finish that will be talked about for ages, Ravindra Jadeja scored 36 runs off the bat in the final over of Chennai Super Kings’ innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Mumbai on Sunday. Harshal Patel’s over, which included a no ball for height, went for 37 runs.

With five sixes in the final over bowled by the purple-cap holder, Jadeja equalled the record for most runs in an over in the tournament’s history.

The CSK allrounder finished unbeaten 62 off 28 as CSK reached 191/4 in their 20 overs.

As if that was not enough, Jadeja returned bowling figures of 4-1-13-3, including the wickets of Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers. To go with that, he effected a runout with a direct hit as well in what would go down as one of the greatest all-round displays by a cricketer in the IPL.

CSK won by 69 runs to go top of the table while RCB tasted their first defeat of the season.

Jadeja, who was dropped on 0 by Dan Christian off Washington Sundar in the 15th over, made full use of the reprieve to finish on 62 off 28 balls after ruining what was turning out to be an excellent outing for purple cap holder Harshal, with his brutal last over onslaught.

From 3/14 in three overs, Harshal finished with figures of 3/51.

With CSK placed at 154/4 when Harshal was handed the ball, Jadeja hit the first four balls for huge sixes and followed them with another maximum and a boundary in the seven-ball final over.

Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni remained not out on 2. Jadeja’s assault came after the RCB bowlers – Patel and Mohammed Siraj (0/32) – had kept CSK in check.



Here are some statistics and reactions to the innings:

I have believed in @imjadeja a lot. I am happy to see him perform with the bat, ball and in the field. When he plays well, it opens up so many options not just for #CSK but for #TeamIndia also: @imVkohli 🤝 pic.twitter.com/GvmQR1Tgk3 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

Most runs by a batsman in an over in IPL:



36 - Gayle off Parameswaran (4x6, 3x4)

36 - Jadeja off Harshal (5x6,1x4,1x2)

32 - Raina off Awana (2x6,5x4)#IPL2021 #RCBvsCSK — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) April 25, 2021

Think Jadeja might be a chance at man of the match here 😳 — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) April 25, 2021

◾️ 2013: Two to win off one ball, gets caught, CSK still win

◾️ 2021: Doesn't hit six sixes, but still scores 36 in an over



Sir Jadeja for a reason 🙏 pic.twitter.com/8dfWyK9RH1 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja becomes just the 7th batsman in T20 history to score 36 runs from a single over. He joins the list alongside Yuvraj Singh, Chris Gayle, Ross Whiteley, Kieron Pollard, Hazratullah Zazai, and Leo Carter. #IPL2021 #CSKvRCB — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) April 25, 2021

Most runs in one over in #IPL:

37 (6 6+n 4 4 6 6 4) C Gayle (P Parameswaran) 2011

37 (6 6 6+n 6 2 6 4) R Jadeja (Harshal Patel) Today#CSKvRCB #RCBvCSK — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) April 25, 2021

Sir Jadeja can score 36 off the bat in an over and somehow not need to hit six sixes to do it. — Tareque Laskar (@tarequelaskar) April 25, 2021

It's not just about the target, 37 runs in one over, especially the final over would give a psychological edge for the batting team. That's why the knock is so SO special. When 160 seemed impossible, he got us to 190. 😭🙏🏻



Sir Jaddu. 💛#CSKvRCB#IPL2021 — Aishu 😷 (@imaishu_) April 25, 2021

37. Thirty-seven. We conceded thirty-seven runs in the last over. pic.twitter.com/hTl3uYxlzB — Ashwin Raman (@AshwinRaman_) April 25, 2021

Ravindra Jadeja.🤯 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 25, 2021

Since IPL 2020 in last two overs of the innings, Ravindra Jadeja has made 176 off just 64 balls!!!!



Best SR in those two overs in the league in this period.#CSKvRCB #IPL2021 — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) April 25, 2021

Jaddu! 😳 — Shai Hope (@shaidhope) April 25, 2021

Jadeja’s 37 runs off the last over now surpasses my season aggregate — The Grade Cricketer (@gradecricketer) April 25, 2021

One blink and they went from 154 to 191 — sonali (@samtanisonali1) April 25, 2021

6, 6, 6+Nb, 6, 2, 6, 4@imjadeja has hammered Harshal Patel for 36 runs. A joint record for most runs scored by a batsman in 1 over of #VIVOIPL ever! pic.twitter.com/1nmwp9uKc0 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 25, 2021

Ravi Jadeja was 21*(19) then finished on 62*(28) including 4 fours and 5 sixes - one of the best finishes ever in the league history. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 25, 2021

Jadeja was dropped on 0 remember. RCB paying heavy price — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 25, 2021

If Jadeja is a Bits and pieces player, then I want all all-rounders to be bits and pieces ! ❤️ — Sabeeha Majid 🏏 (@SabeehaMajid) April 25, 2021

if sir jadeja was a promo code pic.twitter.com/nenMERtrZD — zomato (@zomato) April 25, 2021

IPL officials desperately trying to get a few more awards for Jadeja. pic.twitter.com/LZwnHwjf8V — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) April 25, 2021

37 RUNS OFF THE LAST OVER!!! MADNESS!!!



Harshal Patel’s IPL 2021 can be divided into two broad parts:



1) Exceptional death bowling

2) That one over to Sir Ravindra Jadeja #RCBvsCSK — Sritama Panda (@cricketpun_duh) April 25, 2021

Jadeja is batting, bowling and fielding. He is doing every job on the field except umpiring — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 25, 2021

It’s honestly Jadeja vs RCB at this point. Mr. incredible!! — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) April 25, 2021