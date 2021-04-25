Playing XIs:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

3.04 pm: CSK have two changes: Moeen Ali (unfit) and Lungi Ngidi make way for Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir. RCB too have two changes: Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed are replaced by Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini.

TOSS: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BAT first!

IPL 2021 points table ahead of CSK vs RCB

Team  Pld Won Lost Net RR Pts
RCB  +1.009 
CSK  +1.142 
DC  +0.426 
MI  -0.032 
PBKS  -0.428 
RR  -0.681 
SRH  -0.228 
KKR  -0.675  2

2.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 19 of Indian Premier League 2021. Today, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.