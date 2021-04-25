IPL 2021, CSK vs RCB live: Dhoni elects to bat first, Moeen misses out for Chennai due to injury
Follow live coverage of match No 19 of Indian Premier League 2021 from the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Live updates
Playing XIs:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers (w), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.
3.04 pm: CSK have two changes: Moeen Ali (unfit) and Lungi Ngidi make way for Dwayne Bravo and Imran Tahir. RCB too have two changes: Kane Richardson and Shahbaz Ahmed are replaced by Dan Christian and Navdeep Saini.
TOSS: MS Dhoni has won the toss and CSK will BAT first!
Also read:
Dhoni’s CSK vs Kohli’s RCB: In highly-awaited top of the table clash, a look at key battles
IPL 2021 points table ahead of CSK vs RCB
|Team
|Pld
|Won
|Lost
|Net RR
|Pts
|RCB
|4
|4
|0
|+1.009
|8
|CSK
|4
|3
|1
|+1.142
|6
|DC
|4
|3
|1
|+0.426
|6
|MI
|5
|2
|3
|-0.032
|4
|PBKS
|5
|2
|3
|-0.428
|4
|RR
|5
|2
|3
|-0.681
|4
|SRH
|4
|1
|3
|-0.228
|2
|KKR
|5
|1
|4
|-0.675
|2
2.45 pm: Hello and welcome to live coverage of match No 19 of Indian Premier League 2021. Today, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings will take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.