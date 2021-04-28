IPL 2021 Watch: It’s our responsibility to use our privilege to give back to society, Kumar Sangakkara Rajasthan Royals players and coach Kumar Sangakkara share a message related to the current Covid-19 crisis in India. Scroll Staff 13 minutes ago Sportzpics for BCCI Our responsibility is not just to entertain, but to give back and help. 🙏A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes, and there's even more to come.Let's take all precautions, and fight this together. 🤜🤛#RoyalsFamily | @RoyalRajasthanF pic.twitter.com/5L9goj25mE— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 28, 2021 Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in. rajasthan royals indian premier league cricket ipl 2021 coronavirus sports and coronavirus kumar sangakkara Read Comments